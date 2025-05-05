These US States Buy The Most American Cars

It can be easy to assume that buying a car with an American badge is the best way to ensure you're buying a car that's still made in America, but that's no longer the case. In fact, six out of 10 of the most American-made cars in Cars.com's American-Made Index are sold under foreign brand names. The index accounts for both manufacturing location and the source of the components that make up the car.

Models like the super tough 2026 Honda Passport, Volkswagen ID.4, and Toyota Camry all rank among the top 10 most American-made cars, despite their non-domestic badges. Only one model out of the 10 hails from the traditional Big Three manufacturers, the Jeep Gladiator. Meanwhile, a trio of Tesla models make up the other three domestic brand entries.

Cars.com also analyzed data on each major manufacturer's domestic assembly, with Tesla, Ford, and Stellantis (which includes Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram) all assembling over two thirds of their U.S. market cars within the country. Honda and Toyota are the next highest placed for domestic assembly, with both assembling over half of their cars in the U.S., while Subaru takes the sixth highest spot, with 48.7% domestic assembly. General Motors languishes down in seventh position, only assembling 47.6% of its U.S. market cars locally. So, while many buyers continue supporting American car brands, those buying GM vehicles might not be supporting American manufacturing jobs quite as much as they think.

