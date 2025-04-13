Honda Reveals How Tough The 2026 Passport TrailSport Is In One Of The Most Terrifying Ways Possible

Whatever you do, don't hang your new SUV from a crane. First of all, getting your hands on a crane would be pretty tough, and secondly, Honda's already done the hard work for you. They've strung up three examples of their newest SUV from a 140-foot-tall crane to save you the trouble.

In a test that nobody asked for, but that we're still pretty impressed by, Honda linked together three new 2026 Passport TrailSport models via their front recovery points and sent them skyward. That's right — three of them were linked together, pulled upward one at a time, adding the weight of each vehicle along the way, and likely terrifying anyone with a fear of heights.

The Passport is Honda's midsize SUV that competes with a range of other family haulers like the luxurious Subaru Outback or the ready-to-rumble Ford Bronco — a class of vehicles that offer varying degrees of toughness. The demonstration was meant to display just how heavy-duty the Passport's recovery points are. According to Honda, the Passport TrailSport's bright-orange recovery points can support twice the SUV's weight — a selling point for off-road enthusiasts. A heavy-duty recovery point can be useful if you plan on pulling other SUVs out of sticky situations, like deep mud or sand, or if you get your Passport stuck and need a bit of assistance yourself.

