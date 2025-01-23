Which States Tend To Have The Cheapest Diesel (And Is There A Reason Why)?

Even as the scientific world seeks out new kinds of fuel, including some strange renewable energy sources, fossil fuels continue to keep modern society afloat. Not only is gasoline vital for everyday travel, powering appliances like generators and lawn mowers, but diesel is hugely important as well. It too is used for transportation, as well as running heavy machinery and powering generators around the world. While it can be expensive to fuel up in the United States, a handful of states keep their rates lower than most.

Though it's typical for diesel to cost more than gasoline, across the U.S., diesel prices are far from uniform. A few states stand out as those with the consistently lowest price per gallon over time. Oklahoma has proven to be one of the states with the lowest diesel costs, ranging from around $3.06 to $3.40 over the past year. Texas has fluctuated between $3.24 and $3.46, while Mississippi has stayed in the $3.22 to $3.54 range. Other low-cost diesel states tend to be Missouri, Montana, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Iowa, Arkansas, and Tennessee. These states sitting at these price points for diesel isn't random, but rather a result of various factors that are different from state to state.

A lot can go into the pricing of diesel fuel. These are some of the major factors that have led these specific states to have the lowest pump prices in the U.S.

