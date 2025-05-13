10 Of The Curviest Roads To Drive On In America

Forget what you've heard about Ohio being flat. This 26.4-mile rollercoaster through Hocking Hills is the Midwest's best driving surprise. Yeah, the waterfalls and hiking trails get all the attention, but the real magic happens when you're behind the wheel on State Routes 374, 56, and 664.

This drive dips through tree-lined hollows, hugs sandstone cliffs, and throws just enough sharp turns and sweepers your way to keep things interesting. It's a favorite among sports car owners, weekend cruisers, and even the folks at Car and Driver, who once brought an Aston Martin Vanquish here just to stretch its legs. Their take? "The driving route is maybe the best in the world, this side of the Nürburgring," said journalist John Phillips. His advice? "Tackle it in the morning on weekdays to avoid traffic and school buses. Cops are few."

To get the most out of this drive, start near Rockbridge and let the byway guide you south. You'll pass showstoppers like Old Man's Cave and Cedar Falls, but here's the secret: Some amazing sights hide just off the pavement, so be sure to bring your hiking gadgets. Five-minute treks lead to misty waterfalls and sandstone arches so ridiculous, you'll forget you're not in some fancy national park. The road's the main event, but these pit stops? They're the encores you didn't see coming.

