10 Of The Curviest Roads To Drive On In America
Your car wasn't built for the daily commute, and quite frankly, neither were you. The straight, stop-and-go grind between home and work doesn't exactly stir the soul. But here's the good news: You don't have to go far to find something better. America's curviest roads weave through mountains, forests, and coastlines across the country. And they offer more than just a way to get from point A to B. These wild, winding ribbons of asphalt invite you to lean into the curves, perfect every shift, and pull over to gawk at views so good they belong on a postcard.
Ready to ignore your GPS and let the road lead the way? The 10 roads ahead range from bucket-list legends to local secrets, all carefully chosen because they turn driving into pure joy. Their mix of curves, driving challenges, and stunning views promises to make the journey your new destination. So, buckle up (or strap on your helmet) and get ready to discover America's most exhilarating drives, where every mile is its own reward. Let's hit the road.
Hocking Hills Road, Ohio
Forget what you've heard about Ohio being flat. This 26.4-mile rollercoaster through Hocking Hills is the Midwest's best driving surprise. Yeah, the waterfalls and hiking trails get all the attention, but the real magic happens when you're behind the wheel on State Routes 374, 56, and 664.
This drive dips through tree-lined hollows, hugs sandstone cliffs, and throws just enough sharp turns and sweepers your way to keep things interesting. It's a favorite among sports car owners, weekend cruisers, and even the folks at Car and Driver, who once brought an Aston Martin Vanquish here just to stretch its legs. Their take? "The driving route is maybe the best in the world, this side of the Nürburgring," said journalist John Phillips. His advice? "Tackle it in the morning on weekdays to avoid traffic and school buses. Cops are few."
To get the most out of this drive, start near Rockbridge and let the byway guide you south. You'll pass showstoppers like Old Man's Cave and Cedar Falls, but here's the secret: Some amazing sights hide just off the pavement, so be sure to bring your hiking gadgets. Five-minute treks lead to misty waterfalls and sandstone arches so ridiculous, you'll forget you're not in some fancy national park. The road's the main event, but these pit stops? They're the encores you didn't see coming.
Kancamagus Scenic Byway, New Hampshire
Locals don't just call it "The Kanc," they say it with a grin, because this 32-mile stretch of Route 112 is New England's ultimate joyride. Connecting Lincoln to Conway through the White Mountain National Forest, it's like someone took everything great about driving — smooth pavement, perfect curves, ridiculous views — and removed all the boring parts (looking at you, traffic lights).
This road was made for windows-down, music-up, "Holy-cow-did-you-see-that?" kind of driving. Every mile of the Kanc flows, winding alongside rushing rivers, skirting granite cliffs, and climbing until you're practically eye-level with clouds. And because there's zero development (not even an old gas station), it's just you, your car, and scenery so pretty it should charge admission.
For maximum enjoyment, start on the eastern end in Conway and head west. This puts the valley vistas on your side and makes those impromptu "Did you see that?" stops much easier. Oh, and about those moose ... They're basically the unofficial welcome committee. Majestic? Absolutely. Good at dodging cars? Not so much. Dawn and dusk are prime moose-o'clock, so stay sharp, especially when driving near Lily Pond.
Hawk's Nest, New York
Move over, Broadway. The Hawk's Nest is where New York really puts on a show. Just outside Port Jervis, this little slice of Route 97 transforms into a cliffside car commercial come to life, where every curve deserves slow-motion cinematography. It's no wonder Porsche and Marvel took one look and said, "Shut up and take our production budget!"
On this road, you get to dance along dramatic cliffs hundreds of feet above the Delaware River, with each curve revealing another heart-stopping vista. Look up and you might spot bald eagles riding the thermals while you carve through nine perfect turns packed into less than a mile. These curves flow so naturally with the landscape, yet feel so satisfying to drive, it's as if they were crafted by driving enthusiasts rather than highway engineers.
The best part? No billboards. No gas stations. It's just you, your machine, and occasional pull-offs where you can catch your breath (and maybe snap a photo that'll make your city friends jealous). It's a far cry from the longest highways in the U.S., but this short stretch delivers pure driving bliss. When hunger hits, Port Jervis is minutes away, but you'll probably be too busy looping back for one more run to care.
Arkansas' Pig Trail Scenic Byway, Arkansas
Some roads whisper. This one squeals. Arkansas' Pig Trail Scenic Byway got its name the hard way: by being twistier than a hog's tail and twice as unpredictable. So you know you can count on this 19-mile jaunt through the Ozarks to deliver Top Gear-worthy driving drama.
The road doesn't waste any time either. As soon as you turn onto Highway 23, it dives into hollows, leaps over ridges, and whips around corners so tight you'll swear it's trying to shake you loose. And right when you think you've got its rhythm figured out, this thrill ride throws in a surprise climb or sudden drop, just to keep you honest.
While you might want to keep the good times rolling, the Pig Trail rewards those who take their time, which gives you the perfect excuse to stop at Turner Bend Outfitters. This roadside relic has been fueling wayward drivers since the days of the Model T. It's where you can grab a sandwich, swap stories with the locals, and steel yourself for the northern stretch near Brashears, where the curves get even meaner. You'll be glad you took a moment to refuel and soak in the atmosphere before the road tightens its grip again.
Going-to-the-Sun Road, Montana
Glacier National Park's crown jewel isn't just a highway. It's a 50-mile-long adrenaline rush carved into sheer cliffs, where every turn reveals another "Wait, stop the car!" moment. You'll know you've arrived when the valley walls suddenly shoot up like cathedral spires and the road starts its impossible climb. One minute you're cruising past glacial lakes so blue they look Photoshopped, the next you're white-knuckling cliffside hairpins with thousand-foot drops just inches from your passenger seat. (Pro tip: If you're scared of heights, maybe don't look down. Or left. Or right.)
The grand finale? Logan Pass at 6,646 feet, where mountain goats photobomb your selfies and waterfalls pour straight from the sky. The air's so crisp up here it tastes like drinking a mint. But here's the kicker — this engineering marvel only fully opens about three months a year. Winter claims it early and gives it back late, making every summer drive feel like winning the nature lottery. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kind of season. So check your dates, gas up, and go while you can.
Pacific Coast Highway, California/Oregon/Washington
Driving the Pacific Coast Highway is a rite of passage, whether you hug the cliffs of Big Sur or chase mist through Washington's evergreens. But before you get lost in the daydream, you'll want to pick your route. End to end, this road trip stretches more than 1,600 miles from the Olympic Peninsula in Washington to the sunbaked beaches near San Diego. You could spend weeks trying to see it all, but it's much better to break it into smaller slices, each with its own vibe.
Want to lean into the mist and mystery? Point your wheels north into Oregon and Washington, where the trees wear moss sweaters. The road feels quieter here, although the curves still keep you on your toes. Just be ready to break the spell for a quick detour into Portland to settle the great doughnut debate: Voodoo's maple-bacon monstrosity (an all-time fave) or Blue Star's brioche beauties (the bold, bougie choice).
Or maybe you're dreaming of sunshine? Point your compass south toward San Diego, where Highway 1 dances so close to the edge you can taste the salt spray. The road stretches out beneath big blue skies, then tightens up through Big Sur's rollercoaster twists and turns. And while the pavement might smooth out near SoCal, you can bet that the views stay wild — just one more reason this drive lands on so many bucket lists.
Pikes Peak Highway, Colorado
Welcome to high-altitude driving, Colorado-style. The Pikes Peak Highway isn't just a road — it's a 19-mile, white-knuckle climb into the clouds. From the entrance at 7,400 feet to the summit at 14,115 feet, this paved mountain route twists and turns through four distinct life zones, with scenery that levels up with every change in elevation.
The curves are constant and the drop-offs dramatic. Guardrails? Hardly any. Breathable air? You'll want to pace yourself. But the payoff is unreal. Crystal Reservoir offers postcard-perfect water views. Devils Playground gives you front-row seats to rocky spires and lightning-fast weather changes. And the final push to the summit feels like driving on the edge of the world.
Don't forget to stop at the top for a high-altitude donut from the Summit Visitor Center (they only fry properly up there). And on the way down, expect a mandatory brake check at mile 13. Yes, it's that steep (and surprise brake fade will turn thrilling into terrifying in an instant). Once you're safely back at the bottom, you'll feel like you just came down from another planet, and maybe even wish you could go right back up.
The Twisted Sisters, Texas
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and these curves have definitely been eating their Wheaties. Ranch Roads (RR) 335, 336, and 337 form the Twisted Sisters, a trio of asphalt daredevils that twist, turn, and tango through the Hill Country like they're auditioning for "So You Think You Can Dance: Road Edition."
Each Sister brings her own personality. RR 337 lures you in with gorgeous vistas before hitting you with the infamous "65 curves across 15 miles" gauntlet. RR 335 follows the Nueces River through dramatic elevation changes. And RR 336 saves the hardest exam for last — narrow, technical, and utterly relentless. This ride is not for the faint of heart or the underprepared. There are no gas stations in the middle, cell service can vanish, and the cattle like to play chicken. (Consider this your cue to prep like it's track day.)
Keep in mind that the Twisted Sisters don't care about your horsepower, ego, or motorsports resume. They've been testing drivers for generations, and they'll still be here long after your brakes cool down. Respect them, and they'll reward you with some of the most exhilarating pavement in America. Underestimate them, and you'll become another cautionary tale swapped over beers in Leakey.
Tail of the Dragon, Tennessee/North Carolina
Some roads brag about being curvy, but the Tail of the Dragon brings the numbers: 318 curves packed into just 11 miles. This famous stretch of Highway 129 runs along the Tennessee-North Carolina border, earning its snake-like name with every twist and turn it throws at drivers.
Some of the gnarliest curves along the Tail of the Dragon have names like "Copperhead Corner," "Wheelie Hell," and "Beginner's End." These aren't just clever nicknames, either — they're well-earned warnings. Just ask the Tree of Shame outside the local motorcycle shop, where busted bike parts dangle as cautionary tales from riders who pushed too hard. Despite causing many crashes, the Dragon draws crowds who love its challenge. On weekends, photographers stand at popular curves to catch action shots. Car clubs regularly plan group runs here. Locals from North Carolina simply call it "that damn road to Tennessee."
If you want to give it a try, pick your moment carefully because the Dragon plays favorites. Weekdays are golden, with fewer slowpokes ahead and less pressure from hotshots behind. Summer weekends bring rescue crews ready to swoop in (just in case your curves don't go as planned). In winter, shady patches might ice over, and in the spring, surprise showers make things extra spicy.
The Hana Highway, Hawaii (Maui)
Think you can make it to Hana in 2.5 hours? Cute. The Road to Hana laughs at your timelines. This 64-mile stretch of winding wonder on Maui's northeast coast is less of a highway and more of a jungle obstacle course. The average speed? Somewhere between "sleepy turtle" and "Is this car even moving?" as you navigate over 600 turns and 59 bridges, many of which are barely wide enough for a single vehicle.
Each one-lane bridge is like a trust exercise with strangers in rental cars. Flash a shaka sign, practice your most apologetic smile, and silently judge tourists who don't understand the sacred yield protocol. Meanwhile, your passenger will experience the kind of sensory overload that Hawaiian tourism boards can't advertise: "Waterfall! Fruit stand! Ocean view! Another waterfall! Banana bread! Look, a rainbow! ANOTHER WATERFALL!"
You'll quickly learn that "highway" means something very different out here. So, pack snacks, give your hula girl dashboard doll a good luck tap, and accept that your carefully plotted itinerary was doomed from the start. And remember, the true souvenir isn't the "I Survived the Road to Hana" T-shirt, but the bragging rights, the banana bread, and the glorious realization that slow travel might just be the best kind.
Now go chase those curves
The daily commute might claim your weekdays, but weekends call for roads like these. From scenic coastal drives to exhilarating mountain switchbacks, you now have 10 fantastic reasons to rediscover the joy of driving. On these routes, you get to trade traffic jams for the pure thrill of the drive and prove that sometimes, the best way to find yourself is to get a little lost in the rhythm of the road. And your car? It finally gets to stretch its legs and truly come alive, reminding you it's far more than just a commuter.
So, what are you waiting for? Adventure is calling, and for once, it doesn't want you to take the shortest route. These curves have been patient. Now it's your turn to come play. Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Pick one of America's curviest roads. Then another. And keep going until you've experienced them all. Because life's too short for boring roads, and America's best are just right around the corner.
Breaking down the curviest road rankings
This list was built by digging into driver reviews, car enthusiast forums, and real-world road trip stories to find the best winding routes out there. Each road earned its place based on three things: how many curves it has, how challenging it is to drive, and how great the scenery is along the way. The top picks didn't just do well in one area — they delivered on all three, blending fun, focus, and unforgettable views into one amazing drive.