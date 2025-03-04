Hula Girl Dashboard Dolls: How Cultural Obsession Led To The Legendary Accessory

Americans have a fondness for automobiles that people from other countries may not fully understand. We are inherently predisposed to make our car an extension of ourselves. We bedazzle the exterior with shiny wheels, fanciful paint jobs, and exotic exhausts. We deck out the interior with all manner of trinkets, tokens, and tchotchkes, all to better reflect our individuality. And perhaps no trinket is more iconic than the classic hula girl, swaying her hips on the car's dashboard.

Advertisement

Shortly after World War II, fuzzy dice around the rearview mirror took the country by storm, and entrepreneurial-minded folks quickly realized that kitschy car accessories were a hot commodity. Sometimes, it was at the cost of distorting and wrecking the cultural and historical significance of a certain thing; such is the case with the iconic image of the hula girl dashboard doll, another fad that came on the heels of the fuzzy dice craze.