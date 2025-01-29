The 'Toughest Fords Ever Built' May Have Been During World War II

Ford manufactured 1,690 M4A3 Sherman tanks, each with a 4-cycle, 8-cylinder V8 inside that propelled the 68,000 pound vehicle at speeds up to 26 miles per hour. These were medium tanks that were used for a wide range of military needs, including leading attacks and defending positions. The M4A3 was designed to fit five men — a driver, assistant driver, commander, loader, and gunner.

The M4A3 Sherman was considered one of the best tanks when it first arrived on the front lines, but it was getting surpassed by Germany's tanks by 1943. To pierce the thicker armor of enemy tanks, the M4A3 was given a more powerful weapon. This 76.2-millimeter British gun was known as the 17 Pounder. The updated configuration became known as the Sherman Firefly. The M4A3 Sherman was also known for catching fire, earning it the nickname "Ronson" — named after a lighter with a slogan that claimed it "lights every time." Even though Ford stopped production of the M4A3 Sherman in 1943, it continued creating M4 engines for other tanks until the end of World War II.