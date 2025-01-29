The 'Toughest Fords Ever Built' May Have Been During World War II
When you hear the slogan "built Ford tough" you probably think of the Ford Ranger Raptor taking on rugged terrain with ease or the Ford F-250 Super Duty's 30,000 pound towing capacity. But Ford actually made some vehicles that were even tougher than these two, including some tanks used by the U.S. Army in World War II. Like other automakers around the world, Ford shut down its civilian vehicle production during the war to focus on making military vehicles. After the war ended, Ford made waves in the design community with its 1949 models, and launched the F series of pickup trucks in 1953.
Ford's wartime production included engines, armor plating, and superchargers along with an impressive array of military-use vehicles. Ford cranked out one B-24 bomber every 63 minutes from its Willow Run plant, and produced more than 277,000 tanks and armored cars. Perhaps the toughest of all those ground-based combat vehicles were the M4A3 Sherman tank and M10 tank.
Ford's M4A3 Sherman tanks had V8 engines
Ford manufactured 1,690 M4A3 Sherman tanks, each with a 4-cycle, 8-cylinder V8 inside that propelled the 68,000 pound vehicle at speeds up to 26 miles per hour. These were medium tanks that were used for a wide range of military needs, including leading attacks and defending positions. The M4A3 was designed to fit five men — a driver, assistant driver, commander, loader, and gunner.
The M4A3 Sherman was considered one of the best tanks when it first arrived on the front lines, but it was getting surpassed by Germany's tanks by 1943. To pierce the thicker armor of enemy tanks, the M4A3 was given a more powerful weapon. This 76.2-millimeter British gun was known as the 17 Pounder. The updated configuration became known as the Sherman Firefly. The M4A3 Sherman was also known for catching fire, earning it the nickname "Ronson" — named after a lighter with a slogan that claimed it "lights every time." Even though Ford stopped production of the M4A3 Sherman in 1943, it continued creating M4 engines for other tanks until the end of World War II.
The M10A1 was made to take out other tanks
Ford also produced the M10 Tank Destroyer as part of the war effort, ultimately making 1,038 of this powerful tank. The concept of a tank destroyer with specialized weapons focused on taking down enemy tanks took shape in late in 1941. Production began in 1942 but there was an urgent need for more tanks, so the army contracted Ford to help with the M10A1 version with a GAA gasoline engine. This variation had larger louvered doors over the engine compartment. Ford produced this tank until the fall of 1943, meaning it made over 1,000 in that one year alone.
The M10 was heavily used in the invasion at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, playing a big role in defeating Germany in the European theater. The M10 soon became obsolete due to its thin armor and its top speeds no longer matching other tank destroyers in the war. Tank technology later advanced, and many modern tanks are much faster than any of their World War II-era counterparts. Still, the M4A3 and M10A1 played an important role in America's World War II campaigns and area a big part of Ford's legacy.