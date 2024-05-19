10 Of The Fastest Military Tanks Ever Built, Ranked

When you think of a tank, fast probably isn't a descriptor that immediately comes to mind. After all, tanks are heavily armed with large cannons and often feature thick armor to protect them from incoming shells and anti-tank missiles. Utilizing tracks rather than wheels, they are vehicles designed to operate over any terrain, punch through the enemy line, and provide support and cover for infantry troops.

But none of that means that tanks can't also move quickly. Many of the most expensive tanks ever built are main battle tanks, modern armored vehicles that combine the lethality and defensive capabilities of heavy tanks with the agility and manoeuvrability of light tanks. This means that as well as being able to dish out and withstand a lot of damage, they can also reach high speeds.

That's essential in a world where warfare can often be fast paced, requiring armored vehicles to quickly get to their destination to respond to threats and react immediately to enemy movements. Some tanks can travel at well over 40 mph and some can even go faster than that. Let's look at 10 of the fastest, ranked by top speed.