10 Of The Most Heavily Armed Tanks Of All Time

Among the many vehicles and weapon systems used in militaries worldwide, tanks are generally among the most powerful. These armored vehicles are essentially large artillery guns mounted on top of an impregnable chassis that can travel over almost any terrain. While tanks also have other weapons, typically in the form of missile launchers and machine guns, the main turrets are usually the most powerful and important.

As tanks have developed with thicker and stronger armor as well as new types of active and passive protection systems, the weapons have also needed upgrades to keep up. Often, this means adding extra lethality by including more powerful weapons capable of penetrating even the best armor. In some cases, manufacturers may even sacrifice defensive elements and speed to concentrate fully on offensive capabilities.

While it is difficult to properly judge how powerful each tank is, as military forces often keep exact specifications shrouded in secrecy, publicly available information can give a good idea of how heavily armed each tank is.