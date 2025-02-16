What The Cameras Didn't Show Us About Top Gear

From 2002 to 2015 (and again from 2016 to 2023), the BBC gave audiences one of the greatest car-themed programs of all time: "Top Gear." The show might have been a reboot of another program with the same name, but that didn't hold back this "Top Gear." It was full of memorable stunts, and many episodes are must-watches for gearheads. However, "Top Gear" wasn't all British humor and new car smell.

A lot went on behind the scenes, which isn't all that surprising considering how much happened on-camera. A ton of planning went into each episode — not just to arrange the shoots but also to ensure they were safe. And that's to say nothing of the drama that happened between takes and after filming wrapped for a season. Some of these issues were standard for a TV show, while others could have only happened on "Top Gear." These included off-set pranks, the accidental invention of a running gag, and, of course, the actions of one particular host that led to his inevitable sacking.

Here are 10 things the cameras of "Top Gear" didn't catch.