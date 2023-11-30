Amazon's The Grand Tour With Clarkson, Hammond, And May Is Coming To An End
After almost eight years on Amazon Prime Video, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May's motoring show "The Grand Tour" will be coming to an end next year. Filming has wrapped on the show's final episode, which was shot in Zimbabwe.
The end of "The Grand Tour" isn't necessarily the end of the presenter's relationship with Amazon. Clarkson still has his critically acclaimed "Clarkson's Farm" series, and May appears in "Our Man In," a travel show that has so far seen him explore Japan and Italy. Hammond doesn't currently have a show on Amazon, but he does appear on the trio's side project Drive Tribe's YouTube channel quite regularly. Amazon is also said to be working with the presenters to refresh "The Grand Tour's" format, so a revised version of the show may be announced in the future. May alluded to as much in a recent BBC interview, where he called for a "a new format and a new approach to the subject."
Top Gear may be gone too
"The Grand Tour" began following Clarkson's departure from "Top Gear" in 2015. Hammond and May soon followed their colleague, and all three signed up with Amazon. Although the core formats of the two shows were largely the same, there were some areas where "The Grand Tour" differed significantly from "Top Gear." The budget was far larger, segments that were the intellectual property of "Top Gear" could be alluded to but not directly copied, and censorship was far less.
Clarkson, Hammond, and May's original show, "Top Gear," has also left our screens indefinitely. In November, the BBC announced that the decades-old motoring show would not return "for the foreseeable future." The decision to shelve the show follows presenter and former cricketer Andrew Flintoff's 2022 accident, which saw production of the show pause. Flintoff was awarded £9 million ($11.3 million) in compensation from the BBC in a recent settlement related to the crash.