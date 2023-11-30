Amazon's The Grand Tour With Clarkson, Hammond, And May Is Coming To An End

After almost eight years on Amazon Prime Video, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May's motoring show "The Grand Tour" will be coming to an end next year. Filming has wrapped on the show's final episode, which was shot in Zimbabwe.

The end of "The Grand Tour" isn't necessarily the end of the presenter's relationship with Amazon. Clarkson still has his critically acclaimed "Clarkson's Farm" series, and May appears in "Our Man In," a travel show that has so far seen him explore Japan and Italy. Hammond doesn't currently have a show on Amazon, but he does appear on the trio's side project Drive Tribe's YouTube channel quite regularly. Amazon is also said to be working with the presenters to refresh "The Grand Tour's" format, so a revised version of the show may be announced in the future. May alluded to as much in a recent BBC interview, where he called for a "a new format and a new approach to the subject."