I Drive Cars For A Living: Here Are 5 Of My All-Time Favorites

Like many car enthusiasts I know, my obsession started when I was young. Riding around swap meets in a tiny wagon while my father searched for hot rod parts transformed into pulling my own digital wagon around, searching for my own parts on eBay, Craigslist, and Marketplace. Playing with Hot Wheels and building miniature racetracks turned into modifying my own car and driving it around full-sized race tracks in the real world. And luckily for me, begging my friends to drive their new and exciting cars evolved into a career of asking auto manufacturers for the keys, then driving vehicles, evaluating them, and telling their tales.

So now, as an adult, it's my job to drive new cars and write about them. Not a bad glow-up for a Hot-Wheels obsessed toddler, right? For the better part of 15 years, I've been behind the wheel of all sorts of cars, comparing their strengths and weaknesses, making sense of prices and features, and summarizing various cars' places in the automotive market. I've driven pickup trucks of all different shapes and sizes. I've piloted just about every consumer-friendly SUV and sedan you can think of. And I've driven some pretty wild and entertaining sports cars too. Here are five of my favorites.