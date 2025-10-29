13 Trains That Take You Through America's Most Colorful Fall Rides

One of the best uses of your time in the autumn is simply watching the leaves change. There are few better ways to do that than with a train ride. Most railways are fairly inexpensive, trains often go away from civilization, and you don't have to drive yourself. That makes them ideal for enjoying a scenic journey through some hills or mountains before heading home and cleaning those same leaves your favorite leaf blower out of your lawn.

Not only will the scenery be pretty fantastic on a nice train ride, but the trains themselves are also pretty cool. There are so many across the U.S. alone, and many more all around the world. It's pretty easy to get swept up in the scenery and not pay attention to the massive machine hauling tons of weight along these old tracks. So, we here at SlashGear figured, why not talk about both?

So, if you're into trains and also want to ride one that'll take you through some gorgeous fall foliage, the below railways not only have unique trains, but also sweet views for you to check out. It's a win-win for everyone.