5 Snap-On Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On A Budget
If you're a professional in the service industry or a hobby enthusiast that works with tools quite a bit, you've likely heard of the brand Snap-On. The brand is most well-known for creating high-quality hand and power tools, but the company also sells storage solutions, clothing, diagnostic tools, and more. For most people, the biggest obstacle to starting a Snap-On collection is price. Basically, if you're shopping at Snap-On, prepare yourself for a hefty price tag that's in the hundreds or even thousands, for some items.
That said, there are a few good reasons why Snap-On tools are so dang expensive. For the most part, the high price attached to most Snap-On tools is simply because they're just that high-quality. They're built to last, which is why most Snap-On items are backed by such an impressive lifetime warranty. Snap-On still manufactures a lot of its products in the United States as well, which certainly contributes to higher prices than competing manufacturers that have set up operations in China, Taiwan, Mexico, and other countries.
If you're in need of a drill, a large tool box, or some diagnostic equipment from Snap-On, you likely won't find many budget-friendly options. But if you're just looking to expand your tool collection with a few innovative tools that have the same level of Snap-On quality you've heard so much about, we've got you covered. All these Snap-On tools are under $60 and worth picking up, no matter what your current tool collection looks like.
Flexible Magnetic Pick-Up Tool
If you're aware of Snap-On tools, the price of this Flexible Magnetic Pick-Up Tool might shock you. It's only $23.60, a mere fraction of the cost of a Snap-On power tool or toolbox. Despite that low price, this helpful tool is made in the U.S. and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Whether you're a trade professional, homeowner, or renter growing your tool collection, this pick-up tool is definitely worth having on hand. If you've ever accidentally dropped a tiny screw, bolt, or any other small metal piece behind furniture or in another area that's hard to reach, this tool makes the retrieval process much easier.
It has a 29-inch-long aluminum shaft that can be bent at any angle, has a Power Cap fitted over the magnet to prevent it from sticking to anything you don't want, and can lift five pounds at once. If you think you'd benefit from an even longer version of this tool, check out Snap-On's Extra-Long Flexible Magnetic Pick-Up Tool that's 55 inches long and priced at $31.
Metal Pry/Fabrication Tool
This $29.95 Metal Pry/Fabrication Tool by Snap-On is a pretty simple gadget, but it's surprisingly versatile, too. You can use the leverage it provides to gently pry open laptops, smartphones, and other tech devices, open paint cans and containers with tight-fitting lids, and separate materials securely attached with nails, staples, or glue, like baseboard trim, sheet metal, and interior trim pieces in vehicles.
Cheaper versions of this pry tool do exist, but they're often made with plastic or a metal that's thinner or weaker than this tool's 4140 alloy steel construction. This Snap-On tool measures 7 inches long and about 1 inch wide, with a slim, tapered end that is roughly half an inch long. It won't add much weight or take up much space in your toolbox, but it's a useful tool to have in your collection. With holes for tethering, you can hang it from a carabiner or lanyard if you'd rather it not be tucked away in a toolbox.
Knife Maintenance Tool
This $47 Snap-On Knife Maintenance Tool has multiple purposes. On top of this T-shaped tool, there's a flat head screwdriver tip and Torx T6 and T8 bits. Then, below the 'handle,' you'll find a Tungsten carbide sharpener across from a ceramic honing edge, a bottle opener, and a keychain loop with one ring attached. Multitools may be more useful when hiking and camping, but pairing one with this knife maintenance tool will make it even better.
You can sharpen a multitool's knives whenever you feel them getting dull, open cold drinks by the campfire, and store the two tools together using the maintenance tool's built-in keyring. You might not need a screwdriver in the traditional sense while camping or hiking, but you can use the flat-head screwdriver as a pry tool in a pinch.
Impact Tools Set
If you live in a modern or freshly updated home and you drive a relatively new vehicle, you might not need a set of Impact Tools like these. But if there's a chance you'll ever encounter rusted and/or frozen nuts, bolts, and screws, you'll be super thankful you can turn to this helpful Snap-On tool.
Made in America, this set of Impact Tools comes with a ½-inch square drive with a ½-inch drive bit holder, four Phillips bits (#1, #2, #3, and #4), and a ⅜-inch straight slot bit. This tool can deliver over 200 ft-lb of shock torque, be used with any impact sockets you have, and be reversed to tighten nuts, bolts, and screws as well as loosen them. It comes with a small case that has molded spots for each component.
6-Bit Ratcheting Standard Screwdriver
A ratcheting screwdriver is a great tool to have on hand, especially in tight spaces or situations in which you only have one hand available to turn the screwdriver because the other hand needs to hold something in place. This 6-Bit Ratcheting Standard Screwdriver may be too large to be deemed an adorable Snap-On mini tool, but it certainly qualifies as one of the best affordable tools you can pick up from Snap-On.
It has a 45-tooth ratcheting mechanism and comes with six ¼-inch hex bits, including two flat tip bits (4.5 and 5.5), two Phillips bits (#1 and #2), and two Torx bits (T15 and T20). Inside the screwdriver's handle, there's a bit magazine that can hold all six included bits, so you don't have to worry about potentially losing bits if you accidentally store them somewhere different from the screwdriver. This ratcheting screwdriver set is $59 and the screwdriver, not the included bits, is backed by Snap-On's lifetime warranty.
Methodology
To find Snap-On tools that are worth buying on a budget, we first had to figure out the max amount an item could be to be considered budget-friendly. We tried to find Snap-On hand tools that were under $75, and ended up gathering up five items that were actually under $60. Plenty of Snap-On tools easily reach into the thousands, so finding five Snap-On tools worth recommending under $60 is tricky.
We also looked for tools that would be beneficial for everyone to have on hand, whether they're a frequent DIYer, a new homeowner building a tool collection, or someone who professionally works with tools every day.