Who Makes Snap-On Wrench Sets & Where Are They Manufactured?
Despite their relatively limited availability in the retail arena, Snap-on branded products continue to rank among the more respected tools on the scene. They also tend to be among the pricier options in the consumer tool market. Nonetheless, many who have invested in Snap-on tools over the years would have you believe they are likely well worth the price, which is why those in need of high-quality, pro-grade gear tend to flock to franchisee sales trucks whenever they turn up in parking lots across the land.
While even some Snap-on diehards might be quick to point out that not all of the brand's tools are created equal, its wrenches are rarely, if ever, included in these conversations. In fact, Snap-on's wrenches tend to rank among the best available from the major manufacturers in the market. And it may come as a surprise to those who aren't well-versed in the history of the brand, but Snap-on does indeed make those wrenches itself, as the company is not owned by any outside corporate entity.
That has, essentially, been the case since the company first came into being in the 1920s as a mail-order operation dubbed the Snap-on Wrench Company. That's not to say that Snap-on doesn't answer to anyone today; however, as the company has been publicly traded since the 1970s and a board of directors now has a say in how its business is conducted. Similarly, the board likely also has a say in where Snap-on's wrenches are made.
Many Snap-on wrenches are made in the USA
While there are a few Snap-on tools you may want to consider avoiding, the company has become a global presence in the consumer tool arena since its early days as a mail-order operation. Given that fact, it only makes sense that the brand has become a global manufacturing presence as well. At present, the outfit now operates some 21 production facilities outside of the United States, including outposts in China, England, Argentina, and Brazil, among many others.
It would seem, however, that many of Snap-on's hand tools are not manufactured in those facilities, and instead count the United States as their country of origin. It is not entirely clear which of the company's 15 U.S. facilities do or do not manufacture the brand's wrenches, but we can confirm that quite a few of its professional-grade hand tools originate in Snap-on's production plant in Elizabethton, Tennessee. That facility has been up and running since 1974, and continues to be one of the bigger producers of the brand's hand tools in the States.
Given that the company is currently headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it should come as no particular surprise that Snap-on runs one facility in that city, as well as one in nearby Milwaukee that makes the sockets for some of the brand's socket wrenches. Apart from those facilities, Snap-on also makes hand tools in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. Wherever they are made, Snap-on wrenches that originate in America typically bear the USA brand with pride.