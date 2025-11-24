Who Makes Snap-On Wrench Sets & Where Are They Manufactured?

Despite their relatively limited availability in the retail arena, Snap-on branded products continue to rank among the more respected tools on the scene. They also tend to be among the pricier options in the consumer tool market. Nonetheless, many who have invested in Snap-on tools over the years would have you believe they are likely well worth the price, which is why those in need of high-quality, pro-grade gear tend to flock to franchisee sales trucks whenever they turn up in parking lots across the land.

While even some Snap-on diehards might be quick to point out that not all of the brand's tools are created equal, its wrenches are rarely, if ever, included in these conversations. In fact, Snap-on's wrenches tend to rank among the best available from the major manufacturers in the market. And it may come as a surprise to those who aren't well-versed in the history of the brand, but Snap-on does indeed make those wrenches itself, as the company is not owned by any outside corporate entity.

That has, essentially, been the case since the company first came into being in the 1920s as a mail-order operation dubbed the Snap-on Wrench Company. That's not to say that Snap-on doesn't answer to anyone today; however, as the company has been publicly traded since the 1970s and a board of directors now has a say in how its business is conducted. Similarly, the board likely also has a say in where Snap-on's wrenches are made.