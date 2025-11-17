3 Snap-On Tools You Should Avoid (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Snap-On founders Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann produced the first interchangeable socket-wrench systems in 1920 and patented the first ratcheting attachment in 1923. Over the past 100 years, Snap-On has become widely known for its quality, and expensive, line of mechanics tools delivered to automotive shops in distinctive Snap-On tool trucks. One of the most compelling reasons Snap-On tools are worth the investment is that many Snap-On hand tools are covered by the company's lifetime warranty.

However, getting Snap-On to honor that warranty involves jumping through some hoops. Snap-On clearly states, "This warranty only extends to the original Customer and cannot be transferred or assigned." In addition, those seeking to file a warranty claim are required to present "proof of purchase" when doing so. Even professionals can have problems, u/thecivicchicken says the local Snap-On Dealer "won't come by and warranty anything" because it costs the dealer money. While many users feel some Snap-On tools could be worth the cost, there are others that should be avoided. Users frequently mention avoiding the purchase of Snap-On products such as power tools, engine analyzers, and some hand tools, a category in which Snap-On is typically highly rated.