3 Snap-On Tools You Should Avoid (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Snap-On founders Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann produced the first interchangeable socket-wrench systems in 1920 and patented the first ratcheting attachment in 1923. Over the past 100 years, Snap-On has become widely known for its quality, and expensive, line of mechanics tools delivered to automotive shops in distinctive Snap-On tool trucks. One of the most compelling reasons Snap-On tools are worth the investment is that many Snap-On hand tools are covered by the company's lifetime warranty.
However, getting Snap-On to honor that warranty involves jumping through some hoops. Snap-On clearly states, "This warranty only extends to the original Customer and cannot be transferred or assigned." In addition, those seeking to file a warranty claim are required to present "proof of purchase" when doing so. Even professionals can have problems, u/thecivicchicken says the local Snap-On Dealer "won't come by and warranty anything" because it costs the dealer money. While many users feel some Snap-On tools could be worth the cost, there are others that should be avoided. Users frequently mention avoiding the purchase of Snap-On products such as power tools, engine analyzers, and some hand tools, a category in which Snap-On is typically highly rated.
Snap-On's cordless power tools
Snap-On cordless power tools are crazy expensive, but their price isn't the only reason to avoid them. On the r/tools subreddit, u/dr_clyde31 calls Snap-On a "luxury brand" and thinks the company's ratchets are "among the best made." However, they feel the company's electronics and power tools are "rebadged stuff" that isn't worth the price.
Dr_clyde31 is entitled to their opinion, but to set the record straight, The Garage Journal member LB-1911 points out that Snap-On likely produces its line of power tools at its Murphy, NC, manufacturing plant. However, there's still evidence we should avoid buying them.
Redditor u/fordsmt reports selling their collection of Snap-On cordless tools and replacing them with Milwaukee tools in a post on the r/MilwaukeeTool subreddit, saying "No regrets, no problems." In addition, they find the Milwaukee power tools are "more cost effective," have a "better warranty," and that they "prefer the impacts and drivers" compared to the Snap-On versions.
Most mechanics should avoid Snap-On engine analyzers
The right car diagnostics tool can save you a ton of money and frustration. Engine analyzers and scanners are important tools used to diagnose a multitude of problems presented by modern vehicles. They often represent the biggest investment in a single tool for any small mechanic shop or DIYer. Snap-On versions can cost upwards of $5,000 and even more with software updates required as new technology comes out.
It's not that the Snap-On analyzers are bad, just overpriced compared to other brands that get the job done. Two years ago, Reddit user JubaMF sought advice on purchasing a discounted Snap-On Apollo D9 scan tool from a dealer for $4,300 as a "fairly new mechanic" on the r/MechanicAdvice subreddit. While Worried-Pin3856 says it "Sounds like a good investment if spending $4300 is viable," most users on the thread feel it's not worth the price and suggest suitable alternatives. For example, u/o5blue8 says the Autel MP808TS is a capable scanner, to which JubaMF replies they've seen it on sale for around $450. Today, Autel lists the upgraded MaxiPro MP808S-TS for $899.00 on Amazon, and it comes with free updates for two years.
Snap-On screwdrivers should be avoided
Screwdrivers are one of the most basic tools in any toolbox, they're also among the worst tools Snap-On has ever made. They can cause big headaches when they fail. A broken screwdriver tip can slip and scratch or gouge surrounding surfaces or your skin.
Troverman asked users on The Garage Journal to compare "Snap-On screwdriver quality vs the others." The overwhelming consensus is that there are better options at lower prices. On the Bob is the Oil Guy forum, Bailey28 says they sold their Snap-On screwdrivers after using a set of Icon screwdrivers from Harbor Freight for "a few months." Bailey28 says the screwdriver tips performed similarly, but "the Icon handles were easier to use." While many users on the thread agree that there are better alternatives to Snap-On, especially for the money, some are still loyal to the hard-handled Snap-On screwdrivers.
In a YouTube video test, Donut found that the $24.99 6-piece Doyle Heavy Duty Screwdrivers from Harbor Freight were more durable than the $219.50 Snap-On 8 piece Instinct® Soft Grip Combination Screwdriver Set in their torque testing. They chose it after a pry test performed on a hydraulic press. In fact, at the conclusion of their tests, the Doyle screwdrivers were proclaimed the winner over Snap-On, Icon, Husky, and Klein.
Our methodology
We'll admit, it's easy to find Snap-On naysayers based on price alone and cost figured into our recommendation somewhat. However, we dove into Reddit, The Garage Journal, Bob is the Oil Guy, and YouTube user accounts reporting replacing the Snap-On tools they already owned with other brands, those that were adamant about avoiding Snap-On to save thousands of dollars, and comparisons between tool brands.
Snap-On is a quality tool brand, but many users reported frustration with their local representatives honoring the company's lifetime warranty. It's worth noting here that we found no users complaining about warranty service when contacting Snap-On directly. While buying pre-owned Snap-On tools lowers the investment cost, the warranty isn't designed to extend past the original owner.