13 Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Harbor Freight carries a wide array of gear, from classic power and hand tool options to niche storage solutions, including things like safes, and even heavy duty equipment. However, the store's main claim to fame is its dedication to bringing quality tools to users without it costing an arm and a leg. Plenty of its tools can be found for incredibly low prices — some of them are worth avoiding thanks to reduced capabilities or basic experiences, but that's definitely not the whole store.
There are plenty of Harbor Freight tools that pair up great prices with highly desirable features. Numerous examples can actually be found for less than $50. A smattering of power tools and hand equipment under this threshold all offer excellent opportunities to expand your tool kit. Each one has been highly rated by owners, as well, marking them as definitively good options to consider as you browse in-store or online ahead of your next home improvement project.
Pittsburgh 130-Piece Tool Set with Case
An all-around tool set is a great place to start when considering high quality home improvement options. This kind of kit is especially valuable for newer homeowners or those who have just moved a long distance and may not have a wide variety of tools available to them yet in the new property. The Pittsburgh 130-Piece Tool Set with Case features an abundance of hand tools to help support numerous jobs around the house. It comes with a small claw hammer and a complex set of sockets and extensions to go with a ratchet head. There's a full set of screwdrivers, including two stubby drivers and a wealth of pliers and wrenches.
It also features a wide range of screwdriving bits as well as a tape measure and other accessories. Almost 9,500 buyers have given it high quality feedback, as well. Perhaps best of all, this kit is listed at Harbor Freight for $40, and compares directly to a Kobalt model priced at $131. This set does a considerable amount of heavy lifting at a great price point that's accessible for virtually any kind of tool user.
Quinn Heavy Duty Impact Screwdriver Kit (9-Piece)
The Quinn Heavy Duty Impact Screwdriver Kit is something of a crossover between hand tools and power tools. Many tool users who require extra torque to break away screws or seat fasteners far enough into a workpiece will lean on a power tool to get the job done. But this isn't always necessary, and in some cases a hand tool offers better access and improved control. This is where a tool like the impact screwdriver comes into play. This tool is listed at Harbor Freight for $43, and compares directly to a Mac Tools option priced at $74. It features a large striking cap that will protect your hand as you operate the tool, as well as a textured and flared handle to secure a firm yet comfortable grip on the unit.
It features a forward and reverse setting and comes in a compact storage case. The impact screwdriver allows you to direct force exactly where you need it with precise strikes. You might not use this tool on a regular basis, but when the need arises, no other solution performs quite like a high impact hand tool of this nature.
Pittsburgh SAE and Metric Tap and Die Set (60-Piece)
The Pittsburgh SAE and Metric Tap and Die Set is a comprehensive a solution for rethreading both internal and external fastening surfaces. It's ideal solution for creating new threaded elements in workpieces and for repairing existing components that have been damaged. This process isn't particularly obvious to those who've never done it before, but once you find yourself up against the task of rethreading screw holes in a toy or key piece of equipment, you'll find that this becomes an instrumental part of your tool collection for handling numerous other jobs.
This Pittsburgh model is available from Harbor Freight for $43, and it compares to a Klutch alternative listed at $110. The kit features 60 pieces, ranging across a wide selection of sizing requirements. The kit also includes two pitch gauges, a series of wrenches and handles, and a screwdriver, alongside 27 taps and 27 dies. It's been reviewed by nearly 2,000 Harbor Freight customers with high praise for the solution. The kit is housed in a molded case that makes storage simple and organization a breeze.
Bauer 20V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
Most home improvers will have a drill in their collection already, but that's no reason not to keep an eye out for new developments among the major cordless drill options on the market. What many don't explore is the world of alternative tools with capabilities just beyond the limits of standard models.
The Bauer 20V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill features a small body and a 90-degree angle of attack that flips the drilling experience on its head. The tool is available from Harbor Freight for $45 and provides up to 2,000 RPM rotational speeds. It utilizes a head that measures in at less than 5 inches in length, making it an ideal solution for drilling in recessed areas or other tight quarters such as in between joists or studs. The right angle drill also makes for a quality option for building flat pack furniture and constructing other elements that often feature odd or tight dimensions. It's a highly rated solution with over 600 reviews from buyers gracing its product page.
The tool is lightweight, weighing under 3 pounds, as well, making it easy to maneuver into position both in its size and its heft. This is not the "Hole Hawg" for making mincemeat of intense right angle drilling needs (which often require the help of large, specialized drill bits aimed at boring though material rather than performing a standard drilling task), but it can support a surprising wealth of needs.
Quinn SAE or Metric Flare Nut Wrench Set (5-Piece)
The Quinn SAE or Metric Flare Nut Wrench Set is available at an Inside Track Club Member discount price of $30 (down from its list price of $40) at Harbor Freight. Flare nut wrenches feature an opening in the box ends that help the tools fit more snugly. The result is a better grip than standard wrenches, limiting the potential for a user to round the nut head during the turning process. The wrenches feature a 15-degree offset that makes accessing fasteners a bit easier than a flat construction.
The set is also finished in a polished chrome that delivers rust and corrosion resistance to provide a long lasting tool life and plenty of durability. This solution has been reviewed by over 300 buyers at Harbor Freight. It comes with a storage rack and offers an important and valuable alternative to the standard wrenches that many tool users will be accustomed to reaching for during typical repair tasks.
Central Machinery 4-Inch Swivel Vise with Anvil
The vise is an overlooked essential in many garages. Those without a dedicated workbench or table element in their tool collection frequently skip over the vise and add a range of woodworking clamps to their arsenal instead. Clamps can be a valuable feature of a well-rounded collection, certainly, but they can't always take over for a true vise. The Central Machinery 4-Inch Swivel Vise with Anvil is a small-scale tool that doesn't have to break the bank or take up a huge amount of real estate in your working area. This makes it a valuable option for tool users who need a potent clamping solution but may be hesitant to invest in a more substantial tool.
The vise is available from Harbor Freight for $40, making it a cost-effective option that virtually all tool buyers can afford. It includes an anvil on the back end of the cast iron body as well as a 360-degree swiveling base. The tool's 6,000 pounds of clamping force and 4-inch heat treated jaws that feature replaceability for a longer tool life are a little smaller than more expensive choices, certainly, but offer more than enough capability for a raft of routine and even niche home improvement jobs.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 7.5 Amp 3¼-Inch Planer
The Chicago Electric Power Tools 7.5 Amp 3¼-Inch Planer is a corded solution that replaces your hand plane. Using an electric planer speeds up the process significantly and can be an instrumental upgrade for those installing a whole home of new internal doors, for instance. The hand plane is a critical element in all sorts of woodworking tasks, but it also plays a central role in many finishing touches beyond fine woodworking.
This planing tool features an ergonomic handle and front grip. It includes a dust collection bag and a adjustable depth control. It's available from Harbor Freight for $49.99, inching in under the $50 ceiling here. It's also been reviewed by more than 1,200 buyers with overwhelmingly positive feedback. There's plenty to love about the classic hand plane, and operating the tool under your own strength provides some much needed control under certain circumstances. However, when a blend of speed and precision is your aim, an electric planer can be a much more effective choice.
Bauer 7.5 Amp ½-Inch Variable Speed Hammer Drill
Hammer drills pair large tool bodies with immense drilling force, bringing a heft and capability that few would expect to be budget friendly. But this doesn't always have to be the case; the Bauer 7.5 Amp ½-Inch Variable Speed Hammer Drill retails at Harbor Freight for just $45. The outlet compares it to a Bosch model listed at $139, for reference. The tool is a corded model, but that should be expected of a heavy duty solution retelling for such a favorable price. It features a keyed chuck and reversible gearing to support fastener removal or negative-direction mixing.
The tool offers a 45,000 BPM hammer mode output and it includes a depth stop rod to lock in the precise distance you require when drilling without having to rely on visual cues or other semi-unreliable means like sticking tape on your drill bit. The tool utilizes a variable speed trigger with a lock-on function to support continuous use. Rounding things out, nearly 3,000 buyers have reviewed this piece of equipment and give it high praise thanks to its high impact energy, low price, and reasonable weight, listed at 5.77 pounds.
Central Machinery 30-Inch Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels
Sometimes, handling a job effectively means using support tools that actually have very little to do with the task itself. Obviously, the shop vac will be what most people think of for cleaning up, but solutions like the Central Machinery 30-Inch Magnetic Sweeper with Wheels are also invaluable. It's available from Harbor Freight for $49.99, and smaller alternatives are also available from the outlet, giving users a range of choices. This sweeper has also been reviewed by almost 1,500 buyers with plenty of applause.
It features a pair of wheels with a magnetic pick-up element stretched between the two. It offers an extendable handle ranging between 30 inches and 44.5 inches with a magnetic pull force measured at 50 pounds. The tool easily rolls over your shop floor or other areas that require cleaning to snag loose metal debris that might otherwise cause havoc on your workspace down the road. The last thing you want to do is drive over a loose screw or nail you missed while sweeping or vacuuming, and this tool offers an easy way to accomplish that. It also features a one-pull release to drop everything it's picked up for easy clearance from a single location.
Bauer 8V Cordless Variable Speed 40-Piece Rotary Tool Kit
Bauer is a common brand option for those seeking quality performance at a lower cost, and the brand's 8V Cordless Variable Speed 40-Piece Rotary Tool Kit is no exception. It's listed at Harbor Freight for $49.99 and delivers a variable speed ranging from 5,000 to 30,000 RPM with a wide ranging accessory kit included in the purchase. Over 900 buyers have reviewed the product, delivering a high average score. The tool is part of the 8V lineup, and therefore features an integrated battery with a power cord that connects directly to the 2,000mAh power source in the back end of the tool.
This rotary tool is lightweight and versatile, delivering cordless functionality with an ergonomic shape and comfortable grip housing. The tool's spindle lock makes changing bits quick and easy, and it can be used in support of a truly voluminous range of crafting and other home improvement tasks. It comes with sanding drums, diamond grinding bits, a cut-off wheel, and many other accessory inclusions. Right from the jump, you'll gain access to considerable functionality with a single tool purchase that can make customization work and other detail jobs far simpler.
Icon 11-Inch 45-Degree Long Reach Pliers
The Icon tool experience is characterized by quality that's not diminished by its reasonable pricing — the brand's product page states its mission clearly: "Tool truck quality. Unbeatable value." This premium Harbor Freight brand includes a wide variety of hand tools and accessory solutions in its catalog, and the 11-Inch 45-Degree Long Reach Pliers is a great point of focus. It's available from Harbor Freight for $22 and features over 100 reviews with a near perfect average rating from buyers. Moreover, Harbor Freight compares it directly to a Snap-On model valued at $95, showcasing its high build quality and value when placed up against a vaunted brand.
This tool isn't just a pair of needle nose-style pliers. It features a long reach, and its jaws bend at a 45-degree angle at the tips, creating a better access opportunity in demanding environments. The jaws feature serrated faces to offer better grip strength and the construction features a precision joint that offers a smooth opening action and no wobble. Much like Snap-On and other tool truck brands, Icon features a lifetime warranty, and so these pliers are covered for the long haul. The chrome-moly steel build offers great strength and natural corrosion resistance, too, giving users a tool that's built for tough jobs and will look great doing it for many years.
Icon Professional S-Shaped Metric or SAE Wrench Set (5-Piece)
Every home mechanic and renovator will know the value of a basic set of wrenches. They come in a variety of layouts, like box end wrenches, ratcheting solutions, and open jaw variants. However, a more specialized approach is often necessary when handling jobs in difficult to access working areas. This is frequently an issue under the hood, but it can also come into play during standard renovation tasks around the house. The Icon Professional S-Shaped Metric or SAE Wrench Set is designed with these otherwise limiting factors in mind.
The kit features five wrenches in either SAE or Metric measurements and each one features a definitive bend on either end of the main shaft. This creates a 90-degree angle between the primary gripping area and wrench head itself. The wrenches each feature a slim profile for added maneuverability and a chrome vanadium steel construction with a high polish finish for immaculate visual feedback and a long lasting durability backed by the Icon lifetime warranty. The kit also comes with a premium storage tray to help keep your set organized.
The set is available from Harbor Freight for $49.99 and is compared directly to a Snap-On model priced at $394, showcasing a huge discrepancy in cost. More than 150 buyers have offered feedback with a near perfect score coming from the aggregate of their reviews. Each wrench features a precision, 12-point box end and a flat edge drive to create a solid and flush fastener grip.
Hercules 2.4 Amp Orbital ¼-Sheet Sander with Soft Start
From detail sanders, to orbital sanders, belt sanders, and more, there are so many different sanders out there, it can be hard to select the right tool for the job, especially for new home improvers. The Hercules 2.4 Amp Orbital ¼-Sheet Sander with Soft Start is an interesting choice for renovators for a variety of reasons. For one thing, even though its corded operation might feel like a drawback that limits functional range, from personal experience corded sanders tend to provide a better overall effort. Batteries drain quickly in cordless sanders thanks to their always-on nature and the demand for extra mobility is actually less important than you might initially think.
Corded solutions are usually more than capable of handling the task at hand, and this option comes from a high quality Harbor Freight brand that's known for its high output performance. It's listed at Harbor Freight at a reduced price of $40, down from $45 until the beginning of June. It's an orbital palm sander that utilizes a ¼-sheet of sandpaper for easy dimensioning. It offers a soft start functionality and a counterweight design to reduce vibration and enhance control while delivering 15,000 orbits per minute. The tool is also highly rated with just under 300 buyers giving it great reviews.
Methodology
All of these tools have at least a 4.4 star average rating from over 100 buyers. They come from a range of different tool types to help with a wide variety of home improvement jobs.