13 Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

Most home improvers will have a drill in their collection already, but that's no reason not to keep an eye out for new developments among the major cordless drill options on the market. What many don't explore is the world of alternative tools with capabilities just beyond the limits of standard models.

The Bauer 20V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill features a small body and a 90-degree angle of attack that flips the drilling experience on its head. The tool is available from Harbor Freight for $45 and provides up to 2,000 RPM rotational speeds. It utilizes a head that measures in at less than 5 inches in length, making it an ideal solution for drilling in recessed areas or other tight quarters such as in between joists or studs. The right angle drill also makes for a quality option for building flat pack furniture and constructing other elements that often feature odd or tight dimensions. It's a highly rated solution with over 600 reviews from buyers gracing its product page.

The tool is lightweight, weighing under 3 pounds, as well, making it easy to maneuver into position both in its size and its heft. This is not the "Hole Hawg" for making mincemeat of intense right angle drilling needs (which often require the help of large, specialized drill bits aimed at boring though material rather than performing a standard drilling task), but it can support a surprising wealth of needs.