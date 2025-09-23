5 Unique Harbor Freight Tools (And What They're Used For)

Tool users of all backgrounds will be familiar with the hacksaw. This cutting implement makes chopping metal and other dense material possible by hand, and should be an important part in the toolbox of most users. A traditional hand saw is a key part of a basic tool collection, but this solution lacks the ability to cut through metal, and it can't provide clean slices through other material like PVC (even though it can absolutely make the cut in a pinch). A hacksaw is the obvious next step when building out a comprehensive kit.

The Pittsburgh 12-Inch 360-Degree Adjustable Hacksaw is an interesting choice in this regard because it takes the basic premise of the tool and flips it on its head. Pittsburgh might not be the most respected tool brand, but its products offer great value for the money, and it makes some unique tools. This hacksaw is no different, featuring a rotating blade that can be shifted by 360 degrees around its axis, which means that you can position the teeth facing any direction you might require.

Functionally, this means you can make flush and straight cuts that are longer than the saw's throat capacity or orient the blade at a different angle to support specific mitering on your workpiece, rather than a straight 90-degree cut. The tool functions with a quick adjustment knob to control the blade's tension and position at whatever angle you might desire. It operates with standard 12-inch blades and features contoured rubber grips for comfortable operation.