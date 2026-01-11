12 Types Of Wire Nuts And Connectors (And What They're Used For)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Connecting wires have become a facet of everyday life, and humans have developed tons of ways to do it. Many of today's cables have connectors, like the humble USB-C cable, to make it incredibly easy for the end user to handle. For other applications, there are myriad wire connectors to get the job done. In your day to day life, you probably walk past a dozen of them every day, as most buildings have wire splicing and connecting in the walls where you can't even see them.

These wire connectors have dozens of applications depending on what you want to do, and they come with their own set of rules, an assortment of wire-specific tools, and other devices to help you connect one wire to another properly without starting a fire or shorting out whatever you're connecting. Most people have probably seen wire connectors in garages or junk drawers and may wonder what they are, what they do, and how they work. If you are one of those people, this is the article for you.

Below is a list of common wire connectors and their intended purposes. There are far more than 12 types of wire connectors out there, and some are so niche that they're only used for one thing, so we stuck to the most common ones. So, grab a nice pair of wire strippers and let's get started.