15 Northern Tool Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
Northern Tool has been a staple of online tool shopping since the early days of internet access. Launching originally as Northern Hydraulics in 1981, the retailer eventually began developing in-house tool brands and launched its online presence in 1999. It maintains a sizeable digital presence to this day, and operates 120 brick and mortar locations, too. The outlet is a quality source for all manner of home improvement needs, both in the tool world and among accessory products.
With a robust catalog in its stockroom, Northern Tool is a great source for the highly visible staples like hammer drills and jigsaws, as well as slightly more obscure equipment. It's the less noticeable gear that often makes the difference in a home improvement project. Having a jab saw on hand, for instance, makes quick work of drywall tasks while going into a job without one means you'll need to enlist a cutting implement that wasn't designed for the role. The same can be said for many other tools designed to get the job done quickly and easily, whatever that job might be. These 15 tools are a little more obscure than the typical implement you might conjure up in your mind when thinking about the standard toolshed, but they're just as important.
Bosch Colt Corded Variable-Speed Palm Router
Routers are essential elements in both woodworkers' and carpenters' tool boxes, even if the roles of carpenter and woodworker diverge slightly. The tool provides precision cutting and shaping with the help of a range of nuanced bits. Routers feature allow you to position the bit over a target area and then engage the unit to chamfer an edge or hog out a channel. The specialist nature that accompanies this unit can often make it feel off limits to early career hobbyists for those working with the budget.
However, routers don't have to be scary gadgets or even all that expensive. The Bosch Colt Corded Variable-Speed Palm Router is available at Northern Tool for $156. It's a corded model that won't require batteries or charging accessories, though you will need to source router bits just as you would for a drill and other power tools. This router produces variable speed between 16,000 and 35,000 RPM and a 1 horsepower maximum output with its 5.6 amp motor. It operates with an aluminum fixed base that helps lock in great precision and delivers solid durability for the tool. It also features an ergonomic body construction that makes gripping the cutting solution easier for more comfortable use over lengthy material shaping tasks.
Klutch Pump Air Wedge Set
The Klutch Pump Air Wedge Set is a great example of a semi-invisible accessory tool that nevertheless makes an outsized impact on the progression of a home improvement project. At first glance these wedges might appear a little similar to the compression cuff used to check a patient's blood pressure.
These belong firmly in the toolbox, however, and act as positioning guides for the installation of all manner of material. The wedges can easily span gaps between 3/32 of an inch and 2 inches, and carry loads of up to 220 pounds. When placed flat against an opposing surface, they lift workpieces at a level angle, as well. These air wedges allow you to dial in exacting precision when placing finish work like cabinet shells or doors in their final position. A few squeezes of the bulb allow you to lift a unit to the exact spot you need it and then lock in that pressure to secure the element to a door jamb, opposing cabinet, or wall.
Ironton Drywall and Panel Hoist
DIY enthusiasts may not always require heavy lifting equipment but when finishing a basement or completing an attic, drywall and other finishing touches are essential. In many areas, positioning boards up above your head or even along the ceiling can be a difficult ask. One of the most common mistakes that DIY home improvers make comes as a result of muscle memory. Professionals carry drywall on a regular basis and have a feel for the physical demands of lifting and positioning a board overhead. This makes them faster and more efficient at the task where DIYers falter.
A solution like the Ironton Drywall and Panel Hoist helps mitigate this issue. The tool allows for a single operator to hoist and move full sized drywall sheets or panel boards of other varieties like OSB or plywood. The tool features a 150-pound capacity, ultimately allowing you to hoist and shift multiple boards at the same time when necessary. The hoisting tool sits on four rolling casters that all include locks and features a powder coated steel frame.
Klein Tools Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper and Cutter
The Klein Tools Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper and Cutter is a tool that looks fairly unassuming. It's an electrical task juggernaut, however. I use a Stanley model, but Klein Tools is a brand that electricians specifically clamor for, making this a particularly solid choice. The tool features a self-adjustment function that allows you to simply throw any wire you want to strip in through the jaws and then grip the two handles together. The tool does the rest of the work for you, closing the jaws down on and applying just the right amount of force to cut the outer sheath and pull it away.
This wire stripper features a spring-loaded return that makes repeating cuts incredibly easy to do with a single hand. It also features an adjustable stopper and tensioning thumb wheel that help lock in more precision elements to your cuts for light duty wire or specific needs. It has the ability to cut stranded, solid, and many other types of nonmetallic sheathed cable, including Romex.
The bottom section of the tool, in between the handles, also features a wire cutter that allows you to perform multiple functions in the prep work for an electrical task without swapping the tool you're holding. It also features ergonomic grooved grips that make applying pressure to the tool a more comfortable effort, even when stripping hefty wire.
Wen 20V Brushless Scarifier and Dethatcher
Everyone knows the lawn must be mowed on a regular basis when the weather starts to heat up. There are lots of debates surrounding the decision to invest in a gas option or an electric lawn mower. Homeowners and other lawn maintainers must also keep track of the health of their lawn mower blade, sharpening it one or more times every growing season, on average.
However, while typical thoughts about lawn maintenance itself stop at weed whacking and edging, there's actually a lot more to promoting long term healthy growth. The Wen 20V Brushless Scarifier and Dethatcher is a dual use tool with lots to offer. It features both a scarifying head to aerate your lawn and soil without relying on a manual tool that can take hours to use, and a dethatching head to remove dead growth safely. A truly healthy grass layer features light thatch and plenty of free air flow and moisture movement into and around the root system. Over time, the elements take their toll and condense your soil to limit all of these healthy ingredients from reaching the undergrowth. This solution features a 650W brushless motor that generates up to 3,000 RPM blade speeds. It operates with a 15-inch deck and provides for a two year warranty to give users additional comfort with the tool.
CTA Manufacturing Seven-Piece Plastic Pry Bar Set
Pry bars allow you to remove waste material with ease, often while inflicting minimal or even no damage to the areas surrounding the thing you want to extract. Whether you're in need of a fast and efficient removal option for old crown molding or a loose floorboard needs replacing in the subfloor, this kind of tool is often your best bet. This CTA Manufacturing Plastic Pry Bar Set is a collection of seven plastic prying tools that each feature unique working ends. The result is kit that goes about tackling prying tasks in two nonstandard ways. The plastic nature of these tools is an obvious departure from what most expect in this realm of the toolkit. But a metal pry bar isn't always the right solution, especially when working with tile or other material that can be easily scratched or damaged by a hardened metal tool face.
These pry bars each deliver individual end shapes that allow for scraping and prying in a range of specialized formats. Each one is 7 inches long, making them easy to maneuver with one hand but long enough to apply pressure with both when necessary. They also feature hang holes on the back end to help with organizational needs.
Fostoria Incandescent Loading Dock Mounted Light
If doesn't matter what type of job you're doing or tool you're using — everyone needs more light sometimes. Headlamps and other small torch tools are great for directing a beam of light right onto the work surface you're tackling out in front of your face. These make for a great buy, but they're also not products that fly under the radar. A tool that does is the Fostoria Incandescent Loading Dock Mounted Light with Arm Assembly.
This illumination tool sits within the same conversation as some of the best work lights for mechanics. It offers a two-piece dock arm built from square, 11-gauge steel tubing. The lower arm can swing 210 degrees vertically and 300 degrees horizontally. The tool mounts via a plate and includes a 5-foot cord with a grounded plug running from the mounting end of the unit. It can produce 3,700 lumens and offers a 40-inch reach when fully extended. This might not be a tool that you frequently move around, instead opting to install it over a workbench or near some other part of the garage where you perform repair tasks before reinstalling parts into a project vehicle or somewhere in the house.
Wen 4-Foot Foldable Rolling Scaffolding
Many home improvers just dabbling in the world of renovations won't have equipment beyond the ladder to help them get up near the ceiling or tackle other raised trouble spots. Ladders can be useful tools for many tasks but solutions that resemble a work platform make for a much more convenient support system. The Wen 4-Foot Foldable Rolling Scaffolding is a tool that can hold up to 500 pounds of equipment and people, and it features a multi-level, multipurpose design that can serve as a work table, service cart, step, or a genuine scaffolding tool.
What sets this unit apart from other solutions in the same realm is that it can be folded up for easy storage. It also sits on non-marring, swiveling casters that all feature locking functionality with reinforced brakes. This allows the tool to move easily when you need to reposition and lock in place when it's time to climb up and get to work.
Ironton Mini Air Mover and Carpet/Floor Blower
Unfortunately, some home improvement jobs focus solely on repair and cleanup tasks, with restoring your living space acting as the primary goal rather than upgrading or renovating it. After a flood or a major spill issue, a tool like the Ironton Mini Air Mover and Carpet/Floor Blower can act as an instrumental support system to get your home back to its fully functional condition.
This unit comes from one of the brands owned in-house by Northern Tool, and it's also a cost effective solution it gives you solid performance at a favorable price point. It features a compact design that's easy to carry and store, as well as a low and wide mouth that can blast air into crawl spaces or hard to reach areas like underneath cabinetry. The tool is underpinned by a ⅛ horsepower induction motor that generates 500 CFM of air flow.
Milwaukee Four-Piece Wire Stripper Bits
When thinking of stripping wires and performing electrical installations, many tool users will instinctively reach for a pair of pliers. But this isn't the only way to skin a cat, and there are actually a number of power tool accessories that can help speed along this process, especially if you're performing a fairly substantial install that requires many connections and lots of wiring running throughout the target area. The Milwaukee Four-Piece Wire Stripper Bits is an accessory tool set that works with a standard drill or impact driver. It perhaps belongs among a laundry list of other lesser-known drill bits that perform specialized functions for the home improvement enthusiast.
This kit features wire stripping bits that offer compatibility with solid wire ranging between 8 and 14 AWG. Each one delivers precision sheath stripping that quickly and efficiently removes the outer layer to reveal a clean inner workpiece with the precise length you require.
Superior Pump Submersible Utility Pump
The utility pump is an important tool that comes in exceedingly handy during emergency circumstances. Quickly draining floodwaters or other standing liquid from your living space is a must when seeking to restore things to their original state with as little hassle as possible. The Superior Pump Submersible Utility Pump delivers 2,880 gallons per hour of pumping capacity, and is underpinned by a ⅓-horsepower motor. It rests within a thermoplastic housing that resists corrosion and is more than capable of withstanding drops and dings, as well.
The motor plate features double O-ring seals for enhanced longevity, and it features solid copper motor windings and other premium inclusions. The tool can handle solids up to 3/16 of an inch and it runs via an oil-free motor that allows it to be used without fear of environmental damage in any aquatic setting you may face off against.
Ironton 7-Inch Bench Wet Tile Cutter
Cost effective wet tile saws often feel like a misnomer. Many DIYers, myself included, have run through countless "test pieces" trying to get blade action and push speed through the cutting solution perfectly dialed in so that my cuts don't chip or damage the surface of the workpiece.
The Ironton 7-Inch Bench Wet Tile Cutter is a solid choice that may just combine the two features effortlessly. A wet saw naturally offers a better cutting experience than any other tool you might rely on to support tile reshaping tasks. The tool features an adjustable rip fence with a miter gauge and a lockdown rip guide with additional angle guides to support 22.5-degree and 45-degree diagonal cuts. The tool bed sits on non-marring, slip-resistant rubber feet and it features a built-in carrying handle that allows you to easily reposition it or move the tool from one job to the next. It's compatible with all manner of tile and stonework, including marble and porcelain.
Bosch 12V Max ⅜-Inch Angle Drill Kit
The Bosch 12V Max ⅜-Inch Angle Drill Kit is a versatile installation tool. It features a pivoting head that allows it to be used as a right angle driver or as an inline tool like an electric screwdriver. The unit delivers up to 115 in-lb of torque, making it more than capable of handling just about any kind of light or moderate duty tasks you may face. It can be a solid choice for furniture building or as an installation solution when hanging picture frames, changing the batteries in children's toys, and more.
The tool weighs 2.4 pounds, as well, marking it as a lightweight solution with plenty of power in a small package. The variable speed trigger and ergonomic grip combine to make it easy to use, while the tool's zero to 1,300 RPM no load speeds make it capable of handling many jobs around the house.
ProRun 51.7cc Gas Two-Cycle Earth Auger
When outdoor prep work is necessary for new fencing, substantial planting, or even concrete work, a tool like the ProRun 51.7cc Gas Two-Cycle Earth Auger is essential. This unit is a gasoline-powered soil tilling menace, with plenty of power and a 45 minute runtime at full throttle. It produces a maximum torque of 45 lb-ft with drilling speeds that range up to 330 RPM. The tool also include an anti-vibration system that helps keep users from fatiguing or losing their grip while operating the tool for extended periods of time.
This auger also features an easy start pull handle with a spring assist to make initiating the unit less demanding. It's found at Northern Tool for a consumer friendly $200 price tag while producing 2 horsepower from the 51.7cc engine for commercial-grade power. An auger is an underrated asset for landscape preparation ahead of hard installations or new agricultural pursuits and can really energize your outdoor projects.
Estwing 22 Oz. Solid Steel Framing Hammer with Smooth Face
The Estwing 22 Oz. Solid Steel Framing Hammer with Smooth Face isn't your standard claw hammer. The tool rivals premium alternatives like the venerable Stiletto brand (although the titanium hammers from this premium maker are truly the height of tool luxury). Estwing makes hammers that could legitimately last a lifetime. They need to be taken care of, but the bare bones are there for a tool that even heavy users might ultimately be able to pass on to their children one day. This hammer features a classic silhouette with a straight claw that's ideal for pulling nails with tremendous excision force.
The tool also features a through-body construction with a single forged piece that runs from tip to tail. The handle is a molded vinyl piece with a shock reducing grip and the neck of the hammer introduces an aerodynamic taper that looks great and delivers excellent geometry to skim through the air toward the fastener or workpiece you're trying to strike.