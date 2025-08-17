5 Must-Have Tools For Maintaining Your Lawn Mower's Blades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mowing the lawn is often the first job homeowners tackle when heading outside to beautify their home's exterior. It keeps the yard looking fresh and tidy, and actually supports healthy root growth and grass density. This prevents weeds from taking root and ultimately threatening to commandeer your green space for itself. Not only does a well-manicured lawn out front mark you as a kind of upstanding member of society, but if you happen to live in a community with HOA rules in place, you might actually have to participate in this warm weather ritual, or risk incurring the wrath of the board.

The task might feel simple to most. Dragging the lawn mower out of your garage or shed and pulling the ripcord activates the motor in most classic gasoline-powered models (though electric lawn tools are placing their stamp on yard work, too). However, there are lots of mistakes you can make with a lawn mower, regardless of the power system that helps drive the blades. Failing to sharpen your mower's blades is one such oversight that can be detrimental to good lawncare routines. Professionals in the industry might perform blade sharpening as often as once per week (with somewhere around 25 hours of service time between this maintenance task). Homeowners just caring for their own lawn won't require as strict a schedule, but the practice remains essential. Fortunately, with a few tools at your disposal the job is a quick and easy one.