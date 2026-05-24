7 Professional-Grade Tools Made By Ryobi

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With its seasonal deep discounts and generally low prices, Ryobi has a way of tempting us. After all, if it can make a perfectly serviceable drill/driver bundle with a battery, a charger, and a bunch of bits for a little over $50, why would we spend twice as much for the tool alone from another brand? Often enough, there is a reason the Ryobi version is so cheap: The stats don't match up, or professional reviews reveal an issue that undermines the durability of the product. Sometimes, however, this toolmaker makes something really worth picking up, something that even a professional could use, but the answer from certain users seems to always be the same: Ryobi just isn't a pro-grade brand.

We're going to push against this generalization by presenting seven tools that have nothing to envy when compared with a comparable "pro-grade" tool from another brand. Ryobi doesn't say which of its tools it considers to be professional-grade, so we're going to define pro tools as those that have a mix of sturdiness and power, ideally accompanied by unique properties or wide adaptability. The Ryobi tools that fall under this definition are almost all One+ HP, the company's premium line of 18V tools, and this list reflects that.