3 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026
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Now is the time to pick up the tools you need for that home improvement project. Spring is officially in swing, summer is just around the corner, and various sales around Memorial Day are happening. Buyers will have plenty of options, from professional-grade tools intended for big jobs to budget-friendly options for the at-home DIYer.
If you already have Ryobi tools at home, you likely already own one or more of its battery platforms. Ryobi offers several systems, from small tools that use lithium-ion batteries to larger power tools that use 40V and 80V systems. If you plan to reuse batteries you already own, be sure the tool you purchase uses the same battery system. If you're new to Ryobi, it's a solid mid-range option that offers a vast range of products at a price many people can afford.
For Memorial Day, Home Depot is offering great deals on a wide range of Ryobi tools using its different battery systems. We picked items with big savings from three of Ryobi's battery systems, but there are plenty of deals on offer. Keep in mind that some deals are online only.
Ryobi Brushless Brad Nailer
Home Depot's deal for this Ryobi High-Performance Brushless Brad Nailer Kit is hard to beat. Currently priced at $199, it's 50% off compared to its list price of $398. You're limited to five per order, which is no big deal, considering that most buyers will settle for just one. This kit includes a brad nailer, one 2 Ah high-performance battery, two 4 Ah high-performance batteries, and a battery charger.
This starter kit may be a good choice if you're replacing your trim or molding, building cabinet faces, installing window trim, or if you just enjoy small woodworking projects like birdhouses. The nailer has a run time of up to 2,250 nails per charge, and an LED fuel gauge featured on the battery lets you track how much runtime is left. The battery itself is easy to install with quick-release latches.
The AccuDrive nose is designed to give users more visibility, increasing accuracy. Reviewers on the Home Depot website say that this nailer is lightweight, well-balanced, and easy to use, though some find the 4 Ah battery to be a bit heavy. Ryobi provides a three-year manufacturer's warranty on this kit, and Home Depot offers a 90-day return window. This deal is available only online.
Ryobi EZClean Cold Water Power Cleaner
If you want to spruce up your home in time for the summer, check out the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless EZClean Cordless Battery Cold Water Power Cleaner, which comes with a 2.0 Ah battery and a charger. You can save 20% at Home Depot if you pick this one up while deals last, as the price dropped from $199 to $159. This light-duty power washer delivers 600 PSI of pressure and can be used to clean outdoor furniture, windows, siding, and more. It's cordless, so it's easy to carry around, and its three-in-one nozzle lets you switch between a turbo mode, a 15-degree spray, and a rinse mode.
The Ryobi power cleaner also has a button that lets you adjust the water pressure as you clean. It comes with a 20-foot siphon hose that pulls water from any fresh source, or you can use the provided bottle adaptor. One battery offers about 15 minutes of run time, so if you have a bigger job, you may want to invest in a second 2.0 Ah battery.
Many reviewers find that the 40V HP Brushless EZClean Power Cleaner works well on light jobs. If you plan more heavy-duty jobs, such as cleaning your sidewalks or driveway, look into the kind of PSI that particular task needs. A few reviewers reported issues with the battery not charging well or not charging at all. The cleaner itself is backed by a 5-year limited tool warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit
If you're more of a crafter than a home improvement project guru, Home Depot still has you covered. The Ryobi USB Lithium Four-Tool Combo Kit is currently on sale for $129, meaning $20 in savings (or 13%). The kit includes a screwdriver, rotary tool, power cutter, and a glue pen that all use Ryobi's USB lithium batteries. You'll also get two USB lithium 2 Ah rechargeable batteries and one USB cable, an inspection light, two screwdriver bits and a bit case, three mini glue sticks, a drip tray stand, 15 rotary accessories, and a wrench.
All four of the tools have an LED battery indicator that lets you know if the battery is charged or getting low. The screwdriver has both a pivoting head and a work light for visibility. The power cutter has a self-sharpening blade, and the rotary tool has a quick-change collet for fast accessory changes. Finally, the glue pen heats up in under 30 seconds, with an indicator to let you know when it's ready.
The kit has a two-year manufacturer's warranty and is a great addition if your projects often include sanding, carving, engraving, cutting, and gluing. Buyers like these tools for small repair and craft projects, noting the ergonomic designs of the tools and their versatility. Some buyers noted that you'll also need a power adaptor, which is not included, to charge the tools.