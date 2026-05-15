3 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In May 2026

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Now is the time to pick up the tools you need for that home improvement project. Spring is officially in swing, summer is just around the corner, and various sales around Memorial Day are happening. Buyers will have plenty of options, from professional-grade tools intended for big jobs to budget-friendly options for the at-home DIYer.

If you already have Ryobi tools at home, you likely already own one or more of its battery platforms. Ryobi offers several systems, from small tools that use lithium-ion batteries to larger power tools that use 40V and 80V systems. If you plan to reuse batteries you already own, be sure the tool you purchase uses the same battery system. If you're new to Ryobi, it's a solid mid-range option that offers a vast range of products at a price many people can afford.

For Memorial Day, Home Depot is offering great deals on a wide range of Ryobi tools using its different battery systems. We picked items with big savings from three of Ryobi's battery systems, but there are plenty of deals on offer. Keep in mind that some deals are online only.