Consumer Reports Recommends This Home Depot Buy If You've Got Wiggle Room In Your Budget

One of the newest Ryobi 40V tools you might consider adding to your toolkit is the brand's 40V HP 800-cfm Whisper Series Blower, a powerful device designed to clear dead leaves or clean a dusty workshop. Using hefty Ryobi 40-volt batteries, it's not your grandfather's leaf blower, as it doesn't need a cumbersome electrical cord or a noisy, noxious gas engine. As lithium-ion technology continues to become more sophisticated, more and more cordless electric blowers are available, but not all are built the same, and it can be tough deciding which one is worth your hard-earned cash.

The Ryobi 40V HP 800-cfm Whisper Series Blower comes recommended by Consumer Reports, though, which is a testament to its quality. The nonprofit organization doesn't make its recommendations lightly either, as it puts products of all kinds through rigorous testing, as well as compiles feedback from surveyed owners. Ryobi's 40V HP 800-cfm Blower (model RY40HPLB01B) is one of the higher-rated blowers on Consumer Reports' list, which includes options from several major brands.

As part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, the blower runs 82% more quietly than a gas-powered equivalent. Consumer Reports even says that you can operate the tool without needing to wear hearing protection. The battery-powered tool is also more powerful than a 31cc gas blower and propels air up to 180 mph. It offers two power levels and is controlled by a variable-speed trigger. Despite these specs and features, one reason you might not immediately rush to Home Depot and pick up the CR-recommended Ryobi 40V HP 800-cfm Whisper Series Blower is that it's on the pricier side. It's not grossly expensive, but it's enough to make anyone on a tight budget think twice.