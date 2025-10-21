Common Problems With Ryobi Leaf Blowers (According To Users)

The patron power tool of the fall season is none other than the trusty leaf blower. It's a great implement for cleaning off loose leaves and debris from your lawn, and Ryobi's 40V leaf blowers in particular also have capture mechanisms that can be used for capturing and mulching dead plant matter. It's a convenient tool to have when your lawn is completely subsumed in leaves, but of course, that's all assuming your leaf blower is actually working properly.

While Ryobi's leaf blowers are generally well-liked by shoppers at chains like Home Depot, they are not without their problems. Users have expressed some concerns with both gas-powered blowers and battery-powered units, particularly in regards to problems with sudden shut-downs and clogged-up mechanisms.

Ryobi offers some advice on dealing with these problems on its FAQ page, but users on the Ryobi subreddit have more concise descriptions of both problems and solutions they've encountered while using blowers. For more information on how we found these consistent complaints, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.