Why Did Ryobi Switch From Blue To Green? Here Are The Best Theories

One of the biggest and most credible prevailing theories regarding Ryobi's color change connects to another major alteration. In the 2000s, Ryobi batteries for cordless tools were being changed from the nickel-cadmium variety of old to the emerging lithium-ion type. While this battery type comes with its problems and disadvantages, in terms of power and longevity, they were a clear improvement over their predecessors, hence why they're the power tool standard today. Therefore, many posit that their widespread implementation marked the dawn of a new era for the company, so Ryobi took it as an opportunity to try out a new look.

This idea is present all over the Internet, including a thread on the Bob Is The Oil Guy forum, with commenters citing blue tools as specifically the nickel-cadmium era and green as the lithium-ion. One user on Reddit shared their perspective as a Ryobi employee who was with the company from 2004 to 2013. "The green was introduced with the Li-ion battery products in 2007. We continued to produce both Blue NiCad and Green Li-ion alongside each other while Li-ion versions of each tool were designed and released."

While the battery upgrade offers a practical explanation, others believe the change was more about branding and visibility. After all, there are few more eye-catching colors than bright green.