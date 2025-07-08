Fanttik's Fast And Powerful Gadgets Are On Sale This Amazon Prime Day
Fanttik, one of the fastest-growing home improvement, automotive tool, and outdoor gear brands, believes in turning mundane chores into rewarding experiences. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sales fest, the award-winning International label is offering steep discounts on some of its best-rated products that will inject unprecedented ease into your day-to-day automobile DIY chores.
Whether you're looking for a tire inflator, car vacuum, or electric screwdriver kit, Fanttik's got you covered. Committed to offering fast and powerful gadgets, these items are sure to impress. Check out how much you could save this Amazon Prime Day from July 8 through July 11 on Fanttik products.
Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
At the top of the list is the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator, a portable gadget that is perfect for modern adventurers and daily commuters alike. A recipient of the prestigious Red Dot and iF design awards, Fanttik's tire inflator comes equipped with an efficient 7,800 mAh battery powering a high-performance pump that can inflate a 26.3-inch medium-sized car tire in less than a minute. The built-in battery ensures that you can push the device for 40 minutes of sustained duty, allowing it to pump less than 16 tires in a row. Moreover, you don't have to be an expert to deal with roadside automobile emergencies anymore.
Thanks to the one-click functional design and four built-in action presets, you can effortlessly handle everything from bicycles and motorcycles to cars and balls. Moreover, you don't have to grapple with the hassle of unit conversions, as the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator will show you air pressure readings in PSI, KPA, and BAR values. The best part? You don't need to play the test game. The preset modes ensure that as soon as optimum pressure levels are reached, the pumping stops automatically. Or as Fanttik puts it, you just have to set it once and forget it.
Now that we're talking about performance and versatility, the portable Fanttik device comes equipped with an 18.11-inch anti-scalding and high-pressure hose that can handle tires up to 31.8 inches in size. Staying true to the company's philosophy of unmatched versatility, this portable tire inflator also doubles as a power bank for your electronic gadgets with separate USB-A and USB-C ports, and a 2-mode LED flashlight as well. For a limited time, you can score a 32% discount on this uber popular DIY workhorse this Prime Day and purchase the X8 APEX tire inflator for just $67.99.
Fanttik Slim V8 Apex Car Vacuum
They say a car's cabin hygiene is a reflection of the driver's discipline. One can argue about that statement, but it's also obvious that lugging and handling heavy equipment is not a desirable situation. Fanttik solves that conundrum with its highly-rated slim V8 APEX Car Vacuum, which takes a 4-in-1 approach to clean every corner of your car. Served in slender design, this cordless cleaning champion can handle vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and pumping with ease. And while at it, you don't have to worry about the fitting accessory either. Fanttik's bundle offers a crevice nozzle, flexible hose, push-in brush, and a pet brush – ready to handle every hard-to-reach corner and surface of your car.
Armed with an 80,000 RPM brushless motor that can produce a net suction power worth 19000 Pa, you can rest assured that the Fanttik V8 APEX will leave a squeaky car in its wake. Whether it's dust, sand, or food debris, the 10-accessory set can handle all kinds of surfaces and spots inside your car. For the best performance, Max mode will get the job done. In Eco mode, you can take a slow and steady approach, while the battery lasts you 40 minutes of sustained operation.
Of course, convenience is a top priority at Fanttik, and to that end, you get a universal USB-C port that enables fast charging support. With a single tap, you can pop open the lid and empty the contents. Tipping the scales at just over a pound, you won't have to worry about ergonomics or fatigue either, while the compact build ensures that you can conveniently park it inside your car at all times. You can get all that and then some more for just $65.98, or 34% off, during the limited-time Prime Day sale. Purchase the V8 APEX Car Vacuum today.
Fanttik E1 Max 3.7V Electric Screwdriver
Power, precision, and portability define the ethos of Fanttik. If you're looking for a DIY powerhouse that can inject the same energy into your projects, the Fanttik E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver is the perfect companion gadget for DIY enthusiasts as well as tech professionals. Made out of premium aluminium alloy material, the electric screwdriver kit comes with 50 magnetic bits of different shapes and sizes, all of which are made out of S2-grade steel.
For unprecedented levels of precision control, you can choose between high and low torque modes, with the added option of manual torque controls. Whether it's fixing a laptop or aligning drone wings, this is the only kit you will need for the gadgets around you.
The built-in 350mAh battery ensures uninterrupted focused work that covers over 450 pieces of screw operations, driven by a 200RPM motor. There's also an LED light at the top, while a universal USB-C port liberates you from the hassle of yet another specialized cable clutter. As part of the Prime Day sales, this Red Dot and iF Design award winner can be yours for just $43.77, or 45% off. The E1 Max Mini Electric Screwdriver comes in three stylish color options to pick from.