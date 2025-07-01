PicLive Earns A SlashGear Innovation Award For Showing The World In Real Time
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Have you ever noticed that when you scroll the feeds on your social media accounts, you'll often see posts from several days ago? Not only have you missed the moment, but sometimes you'll end up seeing the same posts over and over rather than catching the newest, most relevant, and exciting content. That will never be an issue with the new social media platform PicLive, which allows you to share live moments from around the globe and see the world live — in real-time, as it truly is — all in one place.
PicLive's ingenious new approach to social media, which was showcased at this year's Mobile World Congress, has earned the platform a SlashGear Innovation Award — which is given to trailblazing products and services which offer new and clever approaches to tech that often improve upon concepts that have gotten tired, or worse, inconvenient. PicLive, which was released this month for iOS and Android, offers a refreshing alternative to social media with its interactive, real-time mapping of live footage from around the world.
View and experience major events as they happen
By showing the world in real time, PicLive offers authenticity, immediacy, and reliability — which is a direct contrast to many of the issues that plague social media today. Not only is it frustrating to miss out on current events and trending topics when outdated algorithms present you with stale content, but it seems more and more these days that, the more time passes after an event, the more posts become skewed and loaded with misinformation and disinformation. By witnessing events around the globe in real time, you see them as they actually are and can experience them in the moment.
What makes PicLive tick is its innovative map-based interface, which empowers you to explore global events as they unfold. All content from a given location is shown in chronological order — that way you know what you're seeing is the most relevant and up-to-date content. Only photos and videos captured within the last 12 hours are displayed. Unlike other social media platforms that are flooded with unreliable and downright false information, PicLive ensures the authenticity of what you're seeing by displaying a verification mark on media recorded within the app combined with location data.
PicLive is the perfect place to capture and view all kinds of live events and important moments
When you choose a point on PicLive's map — from anywhere in the world — you see the "now" of that location. Best of all, you're seeing it from all kinds of points of view, which not only gives you the best angles — both figuratively and literally — but helps eliminate biased takes, as you're experiencing events from all sides.
PicLive provides content from that time and location not just collected from its own social media platform but also from livestreams on YouTube, event freeds, and even traffic and roadside cameras. PicLive is a social media platform, so of course you can also capture your own photos and videos and share them to the map. You can also livestream to truly share the moment from your POV with everyone else. You're not just viewing the world but interacting with it, contributing your footage as you see things unfold in real time.
This makes PicLive the perfect place to capture and experience all kinds of localized live events, including sporting events, parades, exhibitions, festivals, and concerts. It's also great for checking out the current vibe of popular public spaces like amusement parks and landmarks, as well as more serious events like natural disasters. Since posts are arranged in chronological order, you can relive the timeline of these events.
This makes PicLive a fun way to pass the time but also a vital source of real-time information. The platform is perfect not just for those that are curious and want to browse the latest content, but also for travelers, event organizers, journalists, and even emergency responders who can stay updated as nearby situations unfold.
Use PicLive to see the world as it is now
Android and iOS users can download PicLive today and begin exploring the world in real time from their smartphones. With the ability to livestream, upload images, and post videos, you can interact with and contribute to the platform just as you can passively view content from others. Its intuitive design makes PicLive a wholly unique social media platform that allows you to experience current and very recent events with just the tap of your finger. After just a few minutes of using it, it will be clear why SlashGear has presented PicLive with a 2025 MWC Innovation Award and why it's a must-have app for those who want to stay in the know and up to date on everything that's happening in the world.