PicLive Earns A SlashGear Innovation Award For Showing The World In Real Time

When you choose a point on PicLive's map — from anywhere in the world — you see the "now" of that location. Best of all, you're seeing it from all kinds of points of view, which not only gives you the best angles — both figuratively and literally — but helps eliminate biased takes, as you're experiencing events from all sides.

PicLive provides content from that time and location not just collected from its own social media platform but also from livestreams on YouTube, event freeds, and even traffic and roadside cameras. PicLive is a social media platform, so of course you can also capture your own photos and videos and share them to the map. You can also livestream to truly share the moment from your POV with everyone else. You're not just viewing the world but interacting with it, contributing your footage as you see things unfold in real time.

This makes PicLive the perfect place to capture and experience all kinds of localized live events, including sporting events, parades, exhibitions, festivals, and concerts. It's also great for checking out the current vibe of popular public spaces like amusement parks and landmarks, as well as more serious events like natural disasters. Since posts are arranged in chronological order, you can relive the timeline of these events.

This makes PicLive a fun way to pass the time but also a vital source of real-time information. The platform is perfect not just for those that are curious and want to browse the latest content, but also for travelers, event organizers, journalists, and even emergency responders who can stay updated as nearby situations unfold.