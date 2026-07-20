Is Starlink Better Than A Satellite Phone? Here's What To Know

Starlink is not your typical provider, as it connects users directly to satellites for service, rather than traditional cellular towers. Because of this nuance, Starlink's mobile service has a lot in common with satellite phone technology. When it comes to which one is better, the answer depends on which feature you are considering because they're each designed and built for different situations.

Starlink's biggest advantage is that it can bring automatic satellite connectivity to compatible devices without requiring users to carry a standalone satellite phone. That's because its Direct to Cell service uses low-Earth orbit satellite technology to extend mobile coverage beyond traditional cellular networks. In contrast, satellite phones provide a dedicated phone number and direct voice calls through a satellite connection. This makes satellite phones useful in emergencies, remote areas, or in situations where a separate communication device is needed.

While it's possible to turn your standard cell phone into a satellite phone, choosing between Starlink and a satellite phone means deciding which type of service is needed the most. Factors like location, accessibility, budget, and real-world use cases all play a part. If you're traveling in an area with limited cellular coverage and want to keep your existing phone connected to make a call, Starlink may be the better option. However, if you're in an emergency situation and need a reliable way to communicate, a satellite phone might be the right choice.