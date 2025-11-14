T-Mobile Isn't Gatekeeping This Service - Even AT&T And Verizon Users Have Free Access
Cell companies usually only offer services to customers enrolled in their plans. While T-Mobile is planning major changes that could leave some customers in the lurch, it is also offering a new service that will appeal to people even outside of its consumer base. The brand is actually opening up one of its services to everyone: Even AT&T or Verizon customers can use part of T-Mobile's T-Satellite service, T-911, which allows you to send an emergency message at no charge.
T-Satellite works by connecting compatible cell phones to a reliable network of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth. Even when cell towers aren't accessible in your location, you can still utilize T-Satellite by typing in 911 as the recipient and then hitting send. Everything's done through your phone's regular messaging app, so you don't need to download anything ahead of time. You also don't need to change any settings in your phone. All you need is a clear view of the sky.
To sign up for T-911, visit T-Mobile's website. You'll be prompted for your name, email, and phone number. T-Mobile will send you a verification code, which you then enter into the site. From there, you can check your phone's compatibility. If you have a Pixel 9 or an iPhone 14 or newer, you can already connect via satellite. But if your phone is older, you can keep going by entering the device's IMEI number from your settings. If your phone is unlocked and able to use satellite service, you're all set.
Compatibility and options
While T-911 is free, T-Mobile charges $10 a month forAT&T and Verizon customers who want to access the full version of T-Satellite, T-Mobile's new satellite-to-mobile service. This version includes messaging, data, location services, and more. To sign up, you'll need to visit a T-Mobile store in your area or call the company at 1-855-743-0942.
If your phone isn't optimized for satellite service but you want to take advantage of T-Satellite, you only have two options. You can either get another phone from your current company that is compatible, or you can jump ship and sign up with T-Mobile and get a satellite-ready 5G phone at no charge. The company will even pay off your current phone, but only up to $800 per line. Once you sign up, you'll need to transfer your current number and wait for your rebate credit to appear in your account.
T-Mobile isn't the first mobile company to make moves in the satellite-telecom world, and it likely won't be the last. Both AT&T and Verizon are working with satellite service providers as well, leading to less overall dependency on traditional cell towers. While there are ways you can currently turn your cell phone into a satellite phone, off-grid mobile services could eventually become the norm for all mobile companies. This would mean expanded coverage for users around the world.