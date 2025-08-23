What Does Connected Via Satellite Mean On Your iPhone?

When your iPhone ventures beyond cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, it gives you the choice to connect to a satellite in order to send Messages. It isn't as simple as sending a normal text, though. For one, you need to be outdoors — ideally without trees, buildings, or other obstacles in the way because this can cause interference with the satellite signal. Once you've established a good connection, you'll get an indicator in the Dynamic Island at the top of your screen showing the signal strength (as well as arrows telling you to turn left or right to improve your connection, if necessary).

At the time of its rollout, this function was only available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, although Apple has plans to expand coverage globally. Like the iPhone's emergency SOS via satellite feature launched in 2022, the messages via satellite service is also available for free for two years after you activate your iPhone. However, Apple ended up extending the free emergency SOS services, which could very well happen with the satellite messaging as well. For both features, it's unclear how much they would cost once the free period ends.