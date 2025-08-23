What Does Connected Via Satellite Mean On Your iPhone?
If you have an iPhone 14 or later model, you might have noticed the phrase "Connected via Satellite" pop up on your screen. There were plenty of iOS 18 features we hated presented at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but the satellite connectivity feature wasn't one of them. This new function lets you stay connected to your contacts when you're away from cell signal.
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, camping in the desert, or driving through rural areas away from cell towers, you're free to send iMessages without cell service or Wi-Fi with this iPhone feature. This service definitely comes in handy, but it's certainly not a replacement for regular messaging. For one, only text, emojis, and Tapbacks will work because photos, videos, voice notes, group chats, and stickers are too data-heavy to be sent via satellite. Sending messages via satellite is also going to be slower than normal cell service, with some important limitations.
Connecting via satellite only works in certain locations
When your iPhone ventures beyond cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, it gives you the choice to connect to a satellite in order to send Messages. It isn't as simple as sending a normal text, though. For one, you need to be outdoors — ideally without trees, buildings, or other obstacles in the way because this can cause interference with the satellite signal. Once you've established a good connection, you'll get an indicator in the Dynamic Island at the top of your screen showing the signal strength (as well as arrows telling you to turn left or right to improve your connection, if necessary).
At the time of its rollout, this function was only available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, although Apple has plans to expand coverage globally. Like the iPhone's emergency SOS via satellite feature launched in 2022, the messages via satellite service is also available for free for two years after you activate your iPhone. However, Apple ended up extending the free emergency SOS services, which could very well happen with the satellite messaging as well. For both features, it's unclear how much they would cost once the free period ends.
Apple partnered with Globalstar to provide satellite messaging services
This service is provided through a partnership with the satellite communications company Globalstar, which is the same company that Apple works with to provide the emergency SOS feature. Apple has spent billions of dollars to help Globalstar expand its network and provide fuller coverage for users. As it stands, Globalstar has dozens of satellites in orbit.
Certain Android phones also have satellite messaging, whereas other phone carriers like Verizon have started to incorporate this feature directly as well. However, it works a little differently for each company. For iPhones, messages sent via satellite have to integrate with your carrier's SMS system, so Apple manages a gateway that helps route messages traveling between satellite and carrier networks. This makes sure that your texts still appear as if they are coming from your phone number, and that the other person's replies are routed back to you. If both parties are using iMessage, those messages are end-to-end encrypted as usual.