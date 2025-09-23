Here's How You Can Turn Your Cell Phone Into A Satellite Phone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you ever get caught without service, you could benefit from owning a satellite phone. Unlike regular phones, they work by connecting to orbiting satellites, making it easier for them to pick up a signal in far-out locations. Meanwhile, cell phones connect to terrestrial cell towers.
When you're out in remote places, such as in the mountains or at sea, you're far away from those towers — which renders your phone pretty much useless for contacting the outside world. In those kinds of circumstances, you might wish you had a satellite phone, which can connect with satellites orbiting Earth to make contact.
Satellite phones don't come cheap, though. They can set you back by a few hundred dollars. For instance, the Inmarsat IsatPhone 2 costs $784 at the time of writing, which is a lot to drop on a secondary phone.
However, depending on which smartphone you use on a day-to-day basis, you might already have a device with some basic satellite functionality built in. Any iPhone 14 or newer can connect via satellite in certain areas, alongside the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series for Android users. These features are mostly intended for emergencies and not general usage, though. Even if you don't own one of those phones, some gadgets can still help you out.
A couple of gadgets can give your smartphone satellite capabilities
There are a few different devices available that allow your phone to use satellite connections in areas where it can't ping a nearby cell tower. One of them is the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, which works on Android and iPhones running iOS 14 or newer. It comes with satellite-based emergency SOS, check-in features, GPS, and Bluetooth-enabled two-way messaging via the app.
One advantage is that even if you're texting someone back home, only you need the satellite connection, and they can reply from a regular phone. Even if you're going away for some time, the robust 600mAh battery can last up to several days, depending on usage. Keep in mind that this is an accessory, so it doesn't have its own interface for typing out messages — you'll use your phone for that. You can find the Motorola Defy Satellite Link on Amazon.
An alternative option for turning your smartphone into a satellite phone is the Thuraya SatSleeve+, which is essentially a case. It's compatible with many Android and iPhone models, and it gives you access to calls and text messages, emails, and various apps — all via satellite. It comes with a built-in SOS call button that still works even if your smartphone isn't connected.