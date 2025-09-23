Here's How You Can Turn Your Cell Phone Into A Satellite Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ever get caught without service, you could benefit from owning a satellite phone. Unlike regular phones, they work by connecting to orbiting satellites, making it easier for them to pick up a signal in far-out locations. Meanwhile, cell phones connect to terrestrial cell towers.

When you're out in remote places, such as in the mountains or at sea, you're far away from those towers — which renders your phone pretty much useless for contacting the outside world. In those kinds of circumstances, you might wish you had a satellite phone, which can connect with satellites orbiting Earth to make contact.

Satellite phones don't come cheap, though. They can set you back by a few hundred dollars. For instance, the Inmarsat IsatPhone 2 costs $784 at the time of writing, which is a lot to drop on a secondary phone.

However, depending on which smartphone you use on a day-to-day basis, you might already have a device with some basic satellite functionality built in. Any iPhone 14 or newer can connect via satellite in certain areas, alongside the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series for Android users. These features are mostly intended for emergencies and not general usage, though. Even if you don't own one of those phones, some gadgets can still help you out.