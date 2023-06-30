Motorola's Android-Friendly Answer To Apple Emergency SOS Is Now Available

Earlier this year, at the 2023 edition of Mobile World Congress, Motorola announced a Bluetooth device called the Motorola Defy Satellite Link. The idea behind this device was to bring direct satellite connectivity to existing Android smartphones and (older) iPhones. The product seems inspired by Apple's Emergency SOS feature that debuted with the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. Essentially, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link opens up a new channel for communication by letting Android and older iPhone users send and receive text messages in areas that lack cell phone coverage. Besides text messaging, this Motorola product also doubles up as a tracking and SOS service with its ability to provide GPS location to emergency workers.

Today, four months after it was first showcased, Motorola has finally brought the Defy Satellite Link to select markets worldwide. Customers in the U.S. will be able to order the device from leading e-commerce platforms starting today, June 30, 2023, for $149.99. The product will also be on sale in the UK, retailing for £159.00.

Note that consumers will also need to pay an additional monthly fee for satellite access. These plans start at $5 for the "essential" tier that allows 30 messages each month. However, this plan will be offered at no additional cost to consumers for a year. The most expensive plan for the device will cost users $30 per month and will offer sending 400 messages per month. The tiers are slightly different for Europe, where it starts with a £5 "Essential" Plan, followed by an "Everyday" tier priced at £10, a "Premium" tier worth £30, and the most expensive £60 "Premium" tier that is a no contract tier valid for sending 250 messages for a year.