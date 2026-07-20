What Does The Check Mark Triangle On Your Electronics Mean?

Some of the most common consumer electronic items around — like a phone charger or earbuds — often have this whole crowd of tiny logos at the bottom. Somewhere in that crowd, typically right next to the model number, you'd also spot a triangle with a little check mark inside. This one is the RCM, short for Regulatory Compliance Mark, which indicates compliance with regulations in Australia and New Zealand.

If a gadget's wearing it, it means it's cleared as safe to sell in those regions after meeting the standards for electrical and wireless safety there. An example of an electrical safety standard is that the casing and internal insulation keep dangerous voltage off your fingers. Meanwhile, the wireless part is EMC, which is short for electromagnetic compatibility. It means the device keeps its electrical noise quiet enough that it doesn't scramble signals, much like how certain things can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal.

Now, if you are wondering why your device sold in the USA has an Australian stamp on it, the main reason is that manufacturers rarely build separate units for every country since that'd be expensive. They simply load a product up with every mark it might ever need and send that single version everywhere. It also means that the tick carries no weight in the USA.