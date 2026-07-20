Wi-Fi Vs. Ethernet: Which Works Best For Your Smart TV?

If you've ever been in the middle of your favorite TV show and suddenly everything begins to lag, then you know how frustrating it can be. But while there are ways to speed up your Wi-Fi for faster internet, the lag might be happening because you're not connected via Ethernet. In fact, if you're wanting the most reliable viewing experience, Ethernet is the way to go.

The reason an Ethernet connection works best is because you're not impacted by exterior factors the way you are when connected wirelessly. The strength of a Wi-Fi signal is often affected by walls, interference, or other devices fighting for bandwidth in your home. Even though many streamers don't necessarily need extremely high speeds in order to perform, even for 4K video, unstable Wi-Fi can still lead to issues. While an Ethernet connection doesn't guarantee a seamless viewing experience every time, it is a more dependable solution.

However, Wi-Fi can be a more convenient solution depending on the situation, which is why many people use it. This is especially true when you can't physically connect the router to the LAN port on your TV, or because running a cable doesn't work for your space. Plus, if you only stream occasionally, or just have a few devices connected, then using Wi-Fi might not be a problem most of the time. It all depends on your setup and how you're able to connect.