Can A Smart TV Work Without Wi-Fi?

You don't need an internet connection for good old-fashioned broadcast television – which everyone has, free to access, as long as you own a TV with an antenna. If you want to watch the news, or see what's playing on broadcasting giants like CBS, NBC, and PBS, you can simply tune in without an internet connection from your Smart TV. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription, these will work without Wi-Fi, too.

Devices that connect to the TV through HDMI or USB-C are fair game without Wi-Fi, too. Hook up an Xbox, PlayStation, or PC to your Smart TV, and it'll act as a perfectly functioning display. You won't be able to access online features (like multiplayer), but you can play all the single-player games you want, or pop a DVD in to kick back with some popcorn, sans Wi-Fi.

Lastly, you can access most, if not all, of your Smart TV's settings without Wi-Fi. If you want to adjust the brightness, resolution, or color coding, you can tinker with them in the settings menu offline. But if your Smart TV features AI-powered optimization, it may fall under the category of features that won't work without Wi-Fi.