5 Of The Worst Places To Put A Projector, And Why

A projector, like any electronic media device, tends to get hot while it's working. And because projectors have a lamp or a light bulb inside, they typically get hotter than a standard DVD player or even a gaming console. To prevent overheating, a projector is designed to pull air through intake vents, over the hot components, and out through exhaust vents.

This ventilation process is so important for user safety and the life of the projector that most (if not all) brands will highlight how important it is to set up the projector in an uncrowded area where it can breathe while in use. According to Lisowod, maker of the best cheap projector on Amazon, users are supposed to make sure there's "adequate ventilation around the device" and that it's on a "stable, flat surface."

If your coffee table is frequently a dumping ground for takeout containers, dirty clothes, and other miscellaneous items, you shouldn't set up a projector there. And if you do, you run the risk of potentially starting a fire or damaging the projector past the point of fixing, either due to overheating or falling from an uneven surface. Instead, choose a surface you know tends to stay clean and dusted or, if you know that's not an option, you can tidy the surface each time you plan to use the projector.