This Is The Best Cheap Projector On Amazon, According To Professional Reviews

Home projectors can be a lot of fun, whether you want one for your main entertainment center, an affordable outdoor projector to use while camping, or just one to have movie nights in the comfort of your own bed. Of course, TVs tend to offer a better quality picture when comparing options across similar price points, but there's something magical about projecting light onto a big, blank screen and watching the images come to life. Digital projectors have been prohibitively expensive for most people until fairly recently. Some people might find the more expensive high-end projectors to be worth it, but we've started to see a whole host of affordable models hit the market over the last few years.

That said, not all of these affordable projectors boast the same level of quality. Some of them can be dim, blurry, noisy, have bland color profiles, and produce an uncomfortable amount of heat. Just because you're trying to save a bit of cash doesn't mean that you're looking to buy a lemon. The metrics for what makes a good projector can be a little difficult to understand if you've never spent much time with them before. That's why it's always a good idea to see what pro reviewers have to say about them. There are quite a few affordable models that have gotten positive reviews from major publications, but one name that seems to pop up more often than most is the Lisowod L61 Pro. This little portable projector was originally retailed for $699.99, but it has been available for less than $200 on Amazon for quite a while now and is regularly praised in professional and user reviews alike.