4 Of The Most Affordable Outdoor Projectors For Movie Nights While Camping
While the backcountry offers many natural wonders to explore, camping doesn't have to forego modern amenities. In fact, there is no reason why a weekend in the wilderness should interfere with movie night, and there are some inexpensive projectors out there that can maximize your entertainment without emptying your wallet. Packing a portable outdoor projector is one way to upgrade your camp site with tech, and although it might not be a must-have camping gadget, it will certainly add to the experience.
A few considerations for an outdoor projector that make it a good option for campers are whether it's small, lightweight, produces a clear image, offers a built-in battery, connects easily to other devices like smartphones, and comes equipped with a speaker for sound. The following products include all or many of the above features, rate high with customers, and, most importantly, won't break the bank. In addition to choosing the right unit, make sure to also check out our tips on how to keep your projector's image looking bright and sharp for best results in the wilderness.
AAXA P400+ Short Throw Smart LED Mini Projector — $228
This little projector offers a 1920 x 1080 native resolution and boasts a cutting-edge silicon liquid crystal image technology for more dramatic contrast. Even better, the AAXA P400+ utilizes optics that enable it to project a 100-inch image size from just over 5 feet away.
The portable mini projector weighs 2.59 pounds and measures 7.68 x 7.24 x 3.11 inches, making it easy to stow away with your camping supplies. With a physical HDMI port, micro SD slot, and Bluetooth, you can easily play your media through the projector. The AAXA comes equipped with an Android operating system, so connecting to your smartphone will also be straightforward. Customers on Amazon rated this unit 3.9 out of 5 stars, praising the quality of the display and the ability to achieve a large screen size from a short distance.
This product does have a few downsides, including a relatively weak built-in speaker and a battery life of 2 hours in standard mode. However, a 3.5-mm jack is included on the side of the projector, so you can plug in your favorite headphones for audio. Some reviewers also noted that the focus controls were difficult to use, while others were a bit disappointed with the overall brightness of the picture.
KODAK Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector — $219
The KODAK Luma 150 is a convenient portable projector due to its small size. Weighing only 1 pound, this flat, square product is only 3.1 x 3.1 inches and 0.87 inches thick, making it a perfect fit inside a backpack pocket.
The Luma 150 projects at a 16:9 aspect ratio, and images are in 854 x 480 resolution. Notably, this is the only projector on the list that supports 4K resolution. To watch a film in the woods, you'll need good connectivity and the Luma doesn't disappoint on that front either. You can easily play content from your smartphone using Airplay or mirroring applications. With a rechargeable battery that provides up to 2.5 hours of power, the Luma 150 gives you enough time to watch most feature-length films or binge a few episodes of your favorite show. While not mind-blowing, the built-in 1.5-watt speaker will still set the scene for an enjoyable movie night.
Out of more than 2,900 customer reviews on Amazon, the KODAK Luma 150 has a very positive 4.2 out of 5 stars. A number of reviews tout the unit's clear picture and convenient portability. However, some users expressed disappointment in the relatively short battery life.^
LG Electronics PV150G LED Minibeam Projector — $189
Stepping down a bit in price, this LG LED Minibeam projector offers a display that isn't quite as crisp as some of the more costly units on this list, but at 854 x 480, it still delivers an enjoyable experience. At just over 0.5 pounds and only 1.72 inches high by 4.23 inches wide, this projector fits easily in the palm of your hand.
The built-in battery lasts up to 2 hours, and you can connect to this projector with a variety of devices. Of course, for additional power, you could always pick up one of the high-tech camping accessories from Camping World, like a 100-watt portable solar panel. The rear of the unit offers a headphone jack along with HDMI and USB ports. You can also wirelessly connect with Androids.
The PV150G lacks a high-quality built-in speaker, but this isn't its biggest weakness. For some reason, wireless connectivity only supports Android or Windows OS. So, those with Apple products won't be able to connect to this projector, which is an added hassle for some. Overall, customers on Amazon rated this product 3.3 out of 5 stars and pointed to positives such as its comprehensive settings, build quality, and automatic keystone adjustment. However, iOS users were less than happy with the lack of connectivity, and some didn't like that the unit required a remote for initial setup with no option to configure it directly from the projector itself.
FANGOR WiFi Projector — $159
As the least expensive portable projector on this list, the FANGOR WiFi unit is functional and a solid option for a camping movie night. This product features a 1280 x 720 native resolution with support for 1080P content. At almost 3.5 pounds, the FANGOR is the heaviest option among these affordable projectors but offers a handy carrying handle for easy transport.
Despite being the cheapest product on this list, the FANGOR comes equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides a continuous 2.5 hours of power per charge. The unit comes with built-in speakers, WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, MicroSD, and 3.5-mm audio ports. The projector also includes a robust cooling system that helps to keep the heat down, which can be a problem with some projectors.
Out of over 1,300 reviews on Amazon, the FANGOR sits at 4 out of 5 stars from customers. Among the features complemented by purchasers are the length of battery life, image quality, and easy setup. However, some reviewers complained of wireless connectivity issues and a poor built-in speaker performance.