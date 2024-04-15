5 High Tech Camping Accessories You Can Find At Camping World
For a long time, camping and technology were pretty close to being polar opposites. The great outdoors has always been a sanctuary for those burnt out by city life or the tedium of their daily routines. And for many, nature provides a unique opportunity to put down the devices and escape the buzzing blue light and constant notifications. However, the days of nature and technology existing in their own bubbles are long gone. We live in the most technologically advanced epoch in history, and never before has camping been so glamorous and sophisticated. That doesn't mean you can't still rough it in a remote location far from cell service and running water. But you'll have to wander much further from the city to find such an isolated area, and even then, you may encounter modern explorers with beeping gadgets and high-tech accessories.
While some may lament the loss of days gone by and the advent of modern tech, most people are happy with the convenience and comfort that technology provides — even when camping. If you love the great outdoors and high-tech innovations, we've got a treat for you. Camping World offers an impressive selection of accessories for explorers and nature lovers. We scoured the site looking for some of the company's coolest high-tech camping accessories, and we compiled this list based on product features, user reviews, and price. That said, we'll touch on our methodology in greater detail later. For now, check out these five high-tech camping accessories you can find at Camping World.
Water Resistant Lantern with Powerbank
Creating light is an age-old struggle for adventurers and nature enthusiasts. Fire is the organic, time-tested method for producing light and heat outdoors. However, many novices enter the woods unprepared to start a fire — either they lack the skills and knowledge or the tools and resources. Modern lanterns and flashlights are the usual go-to choice for 21st-century explorers. But even those devices have their limitations — batteries, cumbersome size, and lack of power are just some of the disadvantages of many modern lighting tools.
The WeatherX Water Resistant Lantern with Powerbank combats some downsides and could be a helpful and versatile tool for campers and nature lovers. The small device is IP65-rated to be resistant against mud, sand, and water. It features 16 LED lights for a total power output of 4 LED Watts, translating to roughly 375 lumens and providing enough power to light up a tent or navigate a dark campsite. The lantern has a 70-hour battery life and has built-in USB ports to charge your mobile devices. It features various lighting modes, including low, medium, high, and strobe settings, while a pop-up hanger allows you to suspend the lantern from a hook in your tent for nighttime activities.
SolarSaga 100-Watt Portable Solar Panel
Modern technology allows us to explore nature comfortably and conveniently — it can even help us find the best camping spots. But technology also creates new challenges for nature lovers. Almost all of the devices and gadgets modern adventurers bring with them when exploring the great outdoors require a power source. Power banks and wireless chargers allow us to store small amounts of energy for use on the go. However, even the most powerful of those devices can't provide unlimited energy.
Fortunately, there is at least one power source that can provide virtually unlimited energy — the sun. Portable solar panels are a great option for modern adventurers using RVs and camping trailers. The Jackery SolarSaga 100-Watt Portable Solar Panel could be a solid source of energy for explorers and nature lovers. The set weighs 11 pounds and folds up for easy carrying, making it ideal for on-the-go use and camping. Its 100-watt power output is suitable for charging devices like cell phones, laptops, and flashlights, and its high-conversion technology generates 23% more power than competitors. The panels are designed for use with Jackery's Explorer power stations, but these panels may be compatible with various other power banks as long as the connections match.
While the panels are intended for use with a power station, which can be a downside due to the price of purchasing additional items, the Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt panels feature two built-in USB outlets, allowing you to charge a phone or laptop even without the extra equipment.
Geyser Systems Portable Shower With Heating
For many people, one of the traditional downsides to camping is the lack of clean running water and plumbing. In other words, there aren't any bathrooms. For those who prefer to shower once or twice daily, a weekend camping trip can be a nightmare. While some campgrounds provide bathrooms and showers, these facilities tend to be somewhat rustic and, understandably, home to insects and critters many aren't accustomed to seeing in their bathrooms.
For those who love nature but also love the comfort of modern plumbing, the Geyser Systems Portable Shower with Heating could be a worthwhile purchase. The set allows you to take showers, wash gear, and clean dishes from your campsite. It features a built-in water heater, meaning you can take hot showers without walking half a mile to the campground facilities and wash dishes without freezing your fingers. The portable shower uses just 1 gallon of water at a time, lowering your footprint and helping the environment. It features an LED light to notify you when the water is hot and a water level sensor that tells you when you only have 10% left. The system includes a multi-use scrub tool, a 5-foot quick-connect hose, and a 16-foot power cord.
Thermacell® Patio Shield®
Another one of the traditional camping cons for many people is the bugs. Disliking insects isn't anything too strange. Many people hate the sight of a bug, whether it's in their home or outdoors. However, some bugs, like mosquitos and ticks, are more than just offputting and creepy — they're also dangerous. There are various insect repellants and bug-busting gadgets to help you keep pesky insects out of your home. However, many repellants contain toxic chemicals, while other tools are designed to eliminate insects from your house. Camping puts you on the bugs' turf, and many household products just won't do the trick in nature.
The Thermacell® Patio Shield® could be a valuable tool for nature lovers looking to combat mosquitos around their tents or RVs. The tool creates a 15-foot dome of protection against mosquitos. However, it's not clear whether that means the zone has a 15-foot radius or diameter. Regardless, it's a sizeable space, and one Thermacell device should be enough to keep most standard tents mosquito-free. The tool works using a fuel cartridge and small repellant mats. The mats are disposable, providing about 4 hours of mosquito protection, while the fuel cartridges are also disposable and provide 12 hours of protection each. The device is DEET-free and doesn't release smoke, smells, noise, or fumes.
The Thermacell device is currently available for in-store pick-up only. If there isn't a Camping World location near you, you can purchase the Patio Shield for $27 on Amazon.
CGEAR sand-free camping mat
Even if you have the fanciest tent or RV, one of the eternal struggles for campers is drawing the line between nature and their living space. Inserting ourselves into the great outdoors has consequences. One of those consequences is the sacrifice of the pristine, clean-room environments many of us like to maintain in our homes. It's not always possible to enter your tent or RV with clean shoes. That's just a fact of life when it comes to camping. That said, there are some ways you can reduce the amount of dirt you track inside.
The CGEAR Sand-Free Outdoor Camping Mat could be a solid product for germophobes and hygiene lovers. The mat is built with military-grade technology and a high-density woven fabric that allows sand and dirt to fall through to the ground while preventing particles from coming back up through the fabric. The mat is water-resistant and dries quickly, while its reinforced seams and corner D-rings allow you to stake the mat down for use in windy environments. The CGEAR mat is available in four sizes, ranging from 6 by 6 feet to 12 by 12 feet, to cover various situations and needs.
Why did we choose these products?
When selecting items for this list, we considered a few factors: price, product features, and user reviews. All of the items we selected cost less than $400. Each product provides a range of high-tech features without breaking the bank, making these devices solid accessories for budget-minded adventurers and nature lovers. Additionally, we factored in the products' applications, practicality, and features.
We chose to showcase items that provide unique and valuable features, combining modern technology and innovation with traditional outdoor pursuits and interests. Finally, we searched for products that were well-rated by real customers. Each item covered here has at least four out of five stars and a wide range of positive reviews. While some items have not been rated on the Camping World website, each product here is available elsewhere and is exceptionally well-rated on various other storefronts.
That said, remember to do your own research before dropping big bucks on a product. It's important to understand your needs and how each product can address them. Search a few stores and compare prices across various brands before you make your final purchase, and remember to do your due diligence to keep your wallet happy and your adventures stress-free.