6 Luxury Items For Comfort-Conscious Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glamping, or "glamorous camping," has become a popular pastime in its own right, with a whole industry of luxury camping gear and equipment now devoted to those who want to vacation in the great outdoors, but do so in style and while maintaining a level of comfort usually reserved for staying at home. While there are still plenty of products dedicated to roughing it, as well as camping tech to help you stay safe in the wilderness, you can now find gear that makes luxury and comfort a priority over anything else.

However, you'll still want to make sure these products can withstand the elements and properly function while you're camped out in the middle of nowhere. That's why, when you're shopping for comfort-conscious camping gear, you need to make sure it's also durable, high-quality, and performs well, even in harsh terrain. To help you determine which equipment is worth your investment, here are six luxury items for comfort-conscious camping. These products were compiled based on hands-on testing by reputable publications, such as Wirecutter and CNN Underscored, and more information on how they were selected can be found at the end of this list.