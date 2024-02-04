6 Luxury Items For Comfort-Conscious Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Glamping, or "glamorous camping," has become a popular pastime in its own right, with a whole industry of luxury camping gear and equipment now devoted to those who want to vacation in the great outdoors, but do so in style and while maintaining a level of comfort usually reserved for staying at home. While there are still plenty of products dedicated to roughing it, as well as camping tech to help you stay safe in the wilderness, you can now find gear that makes luxury and comfort a priority over anything else.
However, you'll still want to make sure these products can withstand the elements and properly function while you're camped out in the middle of nowhere. That's why, when you're shopping for comfort-conscious camping gear, you need to make sure it's also durable, high-quality, and performs well, even in harsh terrain. To help you determine which equipment is worth your investment, here are six luxury items for comfort-conscious camping. These products were compiled based on hands-on testing by reputable publications, such as Wirecutter and CNN Underscored, and more information on how they were selected can be found at the end of this list.
The North Face Wawona 6 Six-Person Camping Tent
Your tent is usually the heart of your campsite, so you'll want a luxury tent for a luxury stay in the wilderness. The North Face Wawona 6 Six-Person Camping Tent is a great option that can fit a small group of people, or if you want a lot of elbow room, just one or two people. Wirecutter named the product its "Upgrade pick" in its list of the best camping tents for 2024, praising its "superior combination of livable space, smart design, and durable, high-quality materials (aluminum and heavy-duty polyester and mesh)."
You'll have plenty of indoor shelter with this tent, whose walls are nearly vertical and allow for people over six feet tall to comfortably stand upright. It even has a large vestibule extension where you can store camping gear, mountain bikes, or even tables, chairs, and additional sleeping accommodations. Despite its large size, it's also simple to set up and break down, and can be easily carried with an included handled travel bag. It comes in two color options: gray/agave green or an easy-to-spot orange/tan combo.
While there's a lot to love about the product, it's pretty expensive compared to other six-person tents, especially when you consider that its footprint floor cover is sold separately. You may want to opt for a more affordable option if you're on a budget, but the higher-quality construction and luxury features of the Wawona tent help justify its higher price. You can find The North Face Wawona 6 Six-Person Camping Tent for $433.97 on Amazon.
Helinox Cot One Convertible
Sleeping bags are often associated with camping, but if you're looking for a slightly more luxurious and comfortable experience, a camping cot will allow you to sleep above the hard ground rather than directly on it. After testing it hands-on, Gear Lab named the Helinox Cot One Convertible its "best luxury camping cot" and reported that using it can "feel like you're sleeping in a real bed without the extra weight and hassle."
Weighing less than five pounds, the foldable cot is easy to store and transport, and can support up to 320 pounds thanks to its strong DAC aluminum alloy frame and proprietary nylon resin hubs. The recycled polyester ripstop that makes up the sleeping area is durable enough to resist tears and the elements of the great outdoors. Longer cots are available for taller folks, and it comes in multiple fashionable colors if you'd like your campsite to show off some style.
During its testing, however, Gear Lab did note that the included instructions "were pretty vague" and setting up the cot could prove difficult the first few times. If you think that won't be an issue, you can purchase the Helinox Cot One Convertible from Amazon. Depending on the size and color you go for, its price ranges from $262.42 to $399.95.
BioLite FirePit+
A good campsite needs a fire, but the BioLite FirePit+ is a high-tech luxury solution that can provide all the benefits of a campfire without a lot of the hassle. CNN Underscored said "it's worth the hype and investment" after thoroughly testing the product.
The smokeless, electric fire pit is powered by a 12,800 mAh rechargeable battery, which can be conveniently removed and charged via USB. It can run for 30 hours before needing a recharge, and will also work even without the battery (though, without its fan and dozens of internal air jets, it won't be smokeless). The FirePit+ has four fan speeds and can be controlled via Bluetooth using a smartphone app, which can also tell you its battery life. It can be used with firewood or charcoal and can keep your campsite warm while also allowing you to grill your meals and toast marshmallows.
The FirePit+ is not without its drawbacks, however, and you may find it runs a little noisy or is too small for large groups. Also, additional accessories like a grill lid, griddle, and storage bag are sold separately. If you can live with those caveats, you can purchase the BioLite FirePit+ from Amazon for $249.95.
Geek Aire 12-inch Camping Floor Fan
If you're camping in warm weather, one item you'll need to stay comfortable is a fan that can keep you cool. The Geek Aire 12-inch Camping Floor Fan can do just that and can do so without needing to be plugged into a generator. Instead, it uses a battery that can be fully charged in under three hours, and then run for up to 20 hours before needing to be recharged. The fan has a 360-degree pivoting head, and its brushless DC motor can run at 1,000 cpm, delivering a strong, but quiet airflow that remains stable and consistent, even when the speed is randomly changed.
It's durably built with a metal blade and is IPX4 water-resistant. After thoroughly testing the product, Wirecutter gave it a very positive review, but did note that it was controlled by "fairly delicate power knobs that, if knocked in the wrong direction, could break." Keeping that in mind, it's still a great item to have on hand to keep your camping experience cool and comfortable, and you can find the Geek Aire 12-inch Camping Floor Fan on Amazon for $99, which is $40 lower than its list price.
Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair
You likely have somewhere to sleep while camping, but you'll also want somewhere to sit, and if you're looking for a little more luxury and comfort than what's offered by a nearby log or tree stump, the Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair is a quality option. For one thing, it looks great and adds a little flair to your campsite. Snow Peak offers it in various colors, and you can even pair it with the brand's folding bench in a matching hue.
After testing and using the red-colored Snow Peak Folding Chair for years in various rough terrains, including the mountains, desert, and beach, Gear Patrol named it the "best luxury camping chair for glamping" and praised, among other things, its durability and breathable fabric. The black mesh polyester variant is even more breathable and offers a comfortable seat without sacrificing quality or durability. Its frame is built with a sturdy aluminum alloy, and the seat sports a back and two armrests. Weighing 6.5 pounds, the Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair easily collapses and is a cinch to store and transport.
There are certainly cheaper folding chairs you can buy for your campsite, though they may not necessarily offer the same style and comfort as Snow Peak's. However, the lack of cupholders and other additional features does make the higher cost of this product a little more frustrating. If you've got the budget for it, though, the Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair will be a luxurious addition to your campsite and is available from Amazon for $178.95.
Nemo Helio Pressure Shower
A portable camp shower can keep you clean and refreshed while out in the wilderness, especially during extended trips — which is key to staying comfortable. If you're looking for a stronger and more luxurious option, you should opt for a pressurized shower that will give you a stronger flow of water. Wirecutter named the Nemo Helio Pressure Shower its "upgrade pick" for the "best solar camp shower of 2024," and it's clear why the product was so well-received after its hands-on testing.
The water pressure from overhead gravity showers is never that great, and the Helio provides great pressure — despite resting on the ground — by using a foot pump. By occasionally pumping the shower with your foot, you can get a continuous, pressurized spray for 5 to 7 minutes, allowing you to clean yourself, as well as clean your dishes and camping gear. Its black 2.9-gallon tank can't be over-inflated and can use solar energy to gradually warm the water it contains, as well. Its neoprene hose is seven feet long, so you can reach all angles and hold it overhead to rinse your hair.
One drawback to the product is its cost, which is relatively higher than most portable camping showers. However, the main reason for the increased price is because it's pressurized, a feature you may really appreciate that you won't find with more affordable options. The Nemo Helio Pressure Shower is available for $116.84 from Amazon.
How these items were selected
The best way to determine if a product is reliable and works as advertised is by thoroughly testing it, and if testing it without buying it isn't an option, by relying on the expert reviews of those who have. The luxury items for comfort-conscious camping on this list were chosen based on positive hands-on reviews from reputable publications that cover camping gear and/or tech and have experience with multiple products to compare the recommended equipment with. The publications sourced for this list include The New York Times Wirecutter, CNN Underscored, and Gear Patrol, with some of the items having been thoroughly tested for multiple years. An effort was also made to ensure the reviews were from relatively recently so that the information and comparison to other products are up to date.
A wide range of products was also selected for this list to cover various aspects of a camping trip, such as shelter, hygiene, and temperature control. Camping trips can vary greatly depending on your preferences, but the recommended items on this list can bring luxury and comfort in various ways and could potentially make for great additions to your own inventory of camping gear.