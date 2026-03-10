This Is How Companies Make Modern Home Projectors So Cheap

Price decreases of electronic devices can be staggering for people who lived through the 1990s and beyond. TVs are a great example of this, as HD models were once over $5,000. Now you can own one from Walmart for $64. DVD players once cost upwards of $800 or more, and you can now buy one on Amazon for $40. Home projectors are dropping too, as a portable 720p model that boasts '4K support' and retailed for $400 is now down to $52 as of this writing.

A major reason for the price drop in home projectors, which are worth buying used, is technological improvements. Many of the components, including the LEDs and processing chips, were once produced in small quantities at a higher cost. This placed the niche devices out of reach for everyday consumers, who didn't want to pay close to $2,000. But those same parts are now being produced on a larger scale, causing costs to drop. Some of this is also due to companies using plastic lenses instead of glass, which allows them to sell projectors more cheaply.

According to DataIntelo, a global market research firm, manufacturing costs are down due to heightened competition and price sensitivity. This forces manufacturers to streamline production and reduce costs to remain competitive. In fact, the projector market has grown from around $5.6 billion in 2023 to to $8.9 billion by 2032. Also, consumer demand for smaller projectors with more features leads to better parts, equaling lower maintenance and production costs.