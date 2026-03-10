This Is How Companies Make Modern Home Projectors So Cheap
Price decreases of electronic devices can be staggering for people who lived through the 1990s and beyond. TVs are a great example of this, as HD models were once over $5,000. Now you can own one from Walmart for $64. DVD players once cost upwards of $800 or more, and you can now buy one on Amazon for $40. Home projectors are dropping too, as a portable 720p model that boasts '4K support' and retailed for $400 is now down to $52 as of this writing.
A major reason for the price drop in home projectors, which are worth buying used, is technological improvements. Many of the components, including the LEDs and processing chips, were once produced in small quantities at a higher cost. This placed the niche devices out of reach for everyday consumers, who didn't want to pay close to $2,000. But those same parts are now being produced on a larger scale, causing costs to drop. Some of this is also due to companies using plastic lenses instead of glass, which allows them to sell projectors more cheaply.
According to DataIntelo, a global market research firm, manufacturing costs are down due to heightened competition and price sensitivity. This forces manufacturers to streamline production and reduce costs to remain competitive. In fact, the projector market has grown from around $5.6 billion in 2023 to to $8.9 billion by 2032. Also, consumer demand for smaller projectors with more features leads to better parts, equaling lower maintenance and production costs.
Home projectors: increased demand and drawbacks
Home projectors, once reserved for the boardroom, saw a rise in demand from everyday consumers during the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak. As lockdowns kept movie theaters closed, people looked for ways to replicate the experience at home. That uptick continued thanks to remote learning and later to business meetings, which required presentations to be done from a distance. But even as demand increased, the supply chain faltered, and many people decided to save their money for more essential items.
However, projectors have become increasingly popular in recent years, leading some people to use them as a replacement for their home TV. It's much cheaper than using a massive TV, which can cost thousands, compared to the best cheap projector on Amazon for around $400. Then there's the issue of going bigger at any time, which projectors can easily do, versus TVs, which would physically need to be upgraded to larger models. For consumers who regularly stream content at home, projectors are the more practical choice.
But there are some drawbacks to replacing a TV with a home projector. First, projectors don't have the level of brightness that a TV does. So if you're watching a movie during the day and light is coming into the room, your experience may be affected. Plus, depending on the model, projectors can require regular maintenance, which could get pricey. Audio quality could also be a problem, especially if the projector's speakers are low-quality.