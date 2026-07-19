As wildfires rage on in Canada and Iran's Anzali Wetland faces various environmental difficulties, major flooding has affected parts of China. The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has flooded due to several rounds of extreme rainfall, resulting in numerous deaths in short order. Fortunately, efforts are being made to rescue those left stranded by the rising water levels, as evidenced by the emergency response agency China Anneng Construction Group and its innovative rescue technology. It is utilizing what can only be described as transforming pontoon raft tech to collect those trapped by the flooding and float them to safety.

Thus far, the unfolding pontoon rafts have proven a major success. As reported by @shanghaidaily on X, tens of thousands of people were stranded in Guangxi's Guigang education park thanks to the dangerous levels of flooding. China Anneng arrived on the scene with the rapidly unfolding flotation devices to get them out, moving hundreds of people at a time to safety. Not only does the Chinese military have multiple things the United States' doesn't, but its emergency response teams have some unique tools in their own right.

This is a remarkable invention that has proven more than capable of saving countless lives in disaster scenarios. Surprisingly, the technology to make these rafts work doesn't even seem all that complicated, hence its implementation for over half a decade.