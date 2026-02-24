3 Things China's Military Has That The US Doesn't

China has made tremendous advancements in its military capability in the past few years. Despite trailing the U.S. in terms of capability, technology, and combat experience, the country has been on a relentless mission to modernize its military. This is evident from China's ever-increasing defense budget, which, as of 2026, is second only to the U.S. This massive budget has enabled China to develop and amass a wide array of military technology, ranging from stealth fighter jets designed to rival the F-35 and ballistic missiles to aircraft carriers and rocket artillery systems.

A closer look at China's military hardware reveals that it now also possesses weapons and military technologies that even the U.S. military does not have. While this might sound alarming to someone in the U.S., what is pertinent here is that these differences in equipment (rather, the complete lack of them on the U.S. side) were born out of the differences in the military ambitions of these two nations, and not because the U.S. is incapable of making them.

While the U.S. sees itself as a global power, wanting to project its power around the globe, China's military goals — at least as of now — are to become a regional power. China's current focus is to establish dominance over a vast swathe of area ranging from the East and South China Sea to the sparsely populated Tibetan plateau, which has a long and highly contested border with another regional power: India.

Preparing for potential conflicts along these regions has pushed China to invest in some very specific weapon types, tailored to suit China's military interests. Notable among these weapon systems are anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), a massive land-based missile force, and a mature land-based coastal missile network; all capabilities that the U.S. does not currently possess.