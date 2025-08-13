F-35 Vs J-35: How China's Latest Fighter Jet Compares To The US Navy's Best

The fifth generation of fighter jets was developed and deployed in the 21st century and is still going strong, and new planes are still in the works. That includes China's Shenyang J-35 fighter jet (and its land-based variant, the J-35A), which was just unveiled late last year. Considering China's chief economic and political rival is the United States, it's only natural that people immediately began comparing the J-35 to America's own 5th-generation fighter — the F-35 Lightning II.

The F-35 is named after a literal force of nature — lightning — and, from a design and technological standpoint, is far from the original World War II-era P-38 Lightning. The U.S. Air Force calls the Lightning II "the world's most advanced multi-role fighter," so China's J-35 has a lot to live up to if it's to be directly compared to the F-35. Thankfully, no conflict thus far has warranted combat between the two aircraft (though China may use mock F-35s for tests and training). The best way to compare the Navy's best fighter jet to China's is by looking at specs and other known features.

The F-35 is 51.4 feet long and 14.4 feet tall, with a wingspan of 35 feet. The wings themselves take up 460 square feet, while its horizontal tail span is 22.5 feet. When empty, the jet weighs 29,300 pounds, though it can carry 18,250 lbs of fuel. Less is known about the J-35 since it's still classified, but there are estimates based on observations of the aircraft. The J-35A, which is designed for land-based takeoffs, is believed to be around 56.75 feet long and 15.75 feet tall, with a 37.7-foot wingspan. Based on these measurements, the J-35 is a bit larger than the F-35.