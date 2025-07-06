Which Countries Fly The F-35 And How Many Do They Have In Their Air Fleet?

No man (or person) is an island. What does this phrase mean? It means nobody is or can be self-sufficient; everyone relies on someone else for something. The same is true for countries — no nation is an island. Well, there are literal island nations such as Japan, Indonesia, and Madagascar, but they still rely on other countries for one reason or another, especially when it comes to national defense.

While many countries build their own arsenals of weapons and vehicles, governments also tend to purchase defense products from other countries, especially when certain items prove superior to locally sourced alternatives. One of the latest weapons to enter the global market is the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The manufacturer runs a special program where countries can purchase a set number of F-35s and bolster their existing cache of fighter jets and other military planes. So far, 19 nations have signed up to be part of the F-35 family, and Lockheed Martin is hard at work fulfilling these orders. Good things come to those who wait, and once all these orders are completed, these nations will have some truly special jets.