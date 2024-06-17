How Many Fighter Jets Does Israel Have, And What Kinds Are They?

Israel wasted no time in establishing the Israeli Air Force (IAF), creating the organization on May 29, 1948 — two weeks after the nascent nation declared its independence. While it had several aircraft at the time, the modern IAF boasts a massive fleet of diverse combat aviation vehicles, including numerous fighters. Many of the IAF's fighters were purchased from partner nations, but the Israel Aerospace Industries developed several that are still in service.

While the IAF inventory includes numerous legacy aircraft like the American-made P-51D Mustang and others, its modern aircraft are the rivals of many nations around the world. Some of the more modern aircraft operated by the IAF include the F-14 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the U.S.-made F-35 Lightning II. With its acquisition of the F-35, Israel now possesses one of the most advanced fifth-generation fighters on the planet.

Those three are only a drop in the bucket of the IAF's fighter jets, which make up 43.2% of its total active aircraft. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), as of August 2022, Israel maintains an active fleet of 581 aircraft — 251 of which are fighters. Most of Israel's fighters are multi-role aircraft, while some are air superiority and others are used primarily for strike operations. These are the main fighter jets the IAF has in service, though more are on the way.