Why North Korea's New M2020 Main Battle Tank Is Flashy Garbage

In October 2020, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) unveiled a new main battle tank at the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Worker's Party of Korea. North Korea's new M2020 MBT is a garish upgrade from its prior designs, and from the look of it, its influence can be seen in everything from the M1A2 Abrams Tank to the Russian T-14 Armata. It also incorporates features from other tanks, but whatever its influences, the M2020 seems to be a beast.

The tank sports what appears to be an imitation of the Soviet 2A46 125mm gun found on other DPRK tanks, but that's not all. It also houses a coaxial machine gun, an AGS-30 grenade launcher, and two Bulsae-3 anti-tank missiles located to the right of the turret. The last armament is an unusual choice, as tanks (which have too many common misconceptions surrounding them) are designed to fire anti-tank rounds capable of destroying targets without relying on missiles. This is the first clue that the M2020 has more bark than it does bite.

In the past, the DPRK modified Soviet T-62s into amalgamated tanks of its own design. Production and maintenance limitations made designing tanks in-house challenging, which is why the M2020's appearance at the parade surprised so many onlookers. Kim Jong-un declared it one "of the most powerful tanks in the world," though this has yet to be seen as the M2020 has only appeared a few times in public, making analyzing them somewhat difficult (via National Interest).