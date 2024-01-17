Everything To Know About The T-62 Battle Tank

World War II era experimentations with the likes of the huge Panzer VIII Maus, a 188-ton monstrosity that never made it past the prototype stage, made one thing quite clear: There's historically been a fine line between heavy tanks and too-heavy tanks. Entering the Cold War era, the militaries of the world seemed to reach the consensus that it was more practical to blend the armor of a heavy tank with the maneuverability and utility of medium tanks.

The main battle tank, as these new models came to be known, was something of a transitional breed in its first iterations. The Soviet Union, always quite keen to unleash new types of tanks, was at the forefront of this development. One of the earliest Soviet main battle tanks was the T-62, a model of great potential and considerable firepower that was based upon the frame of the earlier T-55.

In this piece, we'll investigate the origins and development of this tank, the technical specs and arsenal it boasted, the role it's played since its introduction, and the variants introduced and models that followed in its wake.