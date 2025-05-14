Why Does The F-104 Starfighter Make A Howling Sound?

When Lockheed's F-104 Starfighter blasts through the sky, it doesn't just fly fast, it howls. Pilots, ground crews, and aviation fans have heard the eerie, piercing sound of the aircraft's engine. Some have actually compared it to the scream of an injured banshee, if that helps you imagine it better. It was one of the most iconic features of this Cold War-era interceptor. The Starfighter's howl wasn't simply a byproduct of high performance. So where did the sound come from? The answer lies in the engineering of its engine, the physics of airflow, and the strange, boundary-pushing design of the aircraft itself.

It's all thanks to the plane's General Electric J79 turbojet engine. As one of the first jet engines designed for sustained supersonic flight, the J79 was a marvel of its time. It was compact, powerful, and capable of producing as much as 14,800 pounds of thrust. As such, when the F-104 throttle moved beyond 82% power, the engine's variable-area exhaust nozzles began to constrict. This altered the frequency and behavior of the sound waves exiting the tailpipe. Hence, the infamous howling sound .