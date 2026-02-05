The Chinese Navy's Carrier Fleet Is About To Grow Fast - Here's How Many Ships Will Be Built

As anyone familiar with aircraft carriers likely knows, the United States Navy is the most powerful carrier-equipped blue-water navy in the world. As of writing, the U.S. maintains a fleet of 11 active aircraft carriers, which doesn't include its nine amphibious assault ships, which are different from aircraft carriers. The People's Republic of China is in hot pursuit of matching the U.S.' naval might, leading the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to quickly construct its own fleet of supercarriers.

The PLAN has three carriers, one of which is a converted former Soviet heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser. The other two are newer designs in line with China's goal to field a total of nine aircraft carriers by 2035. That's according to a report from the Defense Department detailing China's interests in an effort to build up its forces to make it a near-peer rival of the United States. While China operates three amphibious assault carriers, its aim is to deploy nine aircraft carriers, which won't match the U.S.' naval numeric might, but it will get it close.

Additionally, most of the U.S.' carrier fleet is composed of older Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. These are being replaced by the newly developed Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, which are the most advanced in the world. While the U.S.' carriers have a 50-year service life, they are completely refitted and modernized at the 25-year mark. Still, anything newly developed by China has the potential to hit the water with more advanced tech, a larger supply of hypersonic missiles, and more, which is why the DoD is taking notice of China's efforts.